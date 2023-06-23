GALVESTON
A Ball High School graduate completed an Eagle Scout project — working in part with the Galveston Park Board of Trustees to keep beach toys out of the dunes and the Gulf.
Beach visitors regularly take toys for children to enjoy in the sand and often leave them. Sometimes they leave the toys behind on the beach for someone else to enjoy.
Although that’s well-intentioned, many of the toys end up in the trash or worse, in the dunes or sea, adding to a growing problem of plastic pollution that harms marine wildlife and degrades the ecosystem.
“Despite the good intentions behind leaving these toys for others to use, they often ended up in the water, buried in sand or scattered in the dunes,” said Elizabeth Schneider, environmental coordinator with the park board. “We sought a solution that would promote toy reuse while discouraging their abandonment in the sand.
“Our Coastal Zone Management crews collect toys in good condition from the beachfront, bring them back to our facility for cleaning and then deposit them into the boxes for any beachgoer to use.”
Donald Conley IV, 18, a Galveston native and recent recipient of an Eagle Scout badge through Boy Scouts of America Troop 104, always has taken pride in Galveston’s beaches, he said.
For his project, he and other members of his troop built two beach toy borrow boxes. Four boxes in total will be placed and two were in March at the 61st Street beach and Pocket Park 2.
“I saw this project done for a California beach and thought it would be a good idea to do it here,” Conley said. “Eagle Scout projects typically consist of building benches or creating a trail. So, I thought this was more original and it will last for a long time. It is a part of my legacy.
“It is not my trash, but it is my beach.”
Conley designed and built the boxes over 13 hours.
“We have gotten a lot of positive feedback on the boxes,” said Mackenzie Finklea, park board spokeswoman.
“These boxes will protect our dunes,” she said. “Toys can scare off turtles, and they may not return to nest.”
The project was done in part as a result of the 2021 “Let’s Talk Trash” roundtable hosted by the park board to gather resident input about reducing litter.
The park board’s Coastal Zone Management team, which is charged with keeping the beaches clean, collects hundreds of beach toys every day and previously just threw them away, officials said.
Several local businesses and organizations have signed on to help the initiative. Moody Gardens will collect toys left on Palm Beach and drop them off at the boxes, Schneider said. Casa del Mar, across from 61st Street beach, will do the same because many visitors leave toys there to pass on to others, Schneider said. A toy drive also is in the works with the Children’s Museum.
Conley plans to attend Galveston College in the fall and study welding, hoping to become a diesel mechanic.
“He did such an amazing job,” Dennene Conley, his mother, said. “This is something near and dear to our hearts and we are so happy this will keep the beaches clean and pristine.”
