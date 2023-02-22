GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department received numerous complaints about dump truck drivers speeding and driving aggressively to haul sand to a West End beach project, but don’t know exactly how many trucks were cited, city officials said.
The dump trucks are part of a beach construction project overseen by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which was completed Feb. 16, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said in response to inquiries from The Daily News.
The city had received no complaints since completion of the project, Barnett said.
“The Galveston Police Department received complaints about speeding and traffic violations, and in return used on-duty assets from the Traffic Safety Unit and the patrol shift to increase the enforcement of traffic,” Barnett said.
Although citations were issued, it wasn’t possible to differentiate between the dump trucks and other vehicles, Barnett said.
West Enders have welcomed the $8.3 million expansion project to place 119,000 cubic yards of sand near Dellanera RV Park, but some complained about the speed at which the trucks were moving on Galveston streets.
Attendees of a West Galveston Island Property Owners Association meeting applauded Saturday when Councilwoman Marie Robb said police were ticketing dump truck drivers for violating traffic laws.
Dump trucks speeding around the city was “undeniably a problem,” Robb said Tuesday.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees is administering funds for the project, which began in November, but isn’t directly overseeing it. Park board officials declined to comment, except to say the project is complete.
The project, funded 90 percent through FEMA and 10 percent by the Coastal Erosion Planning & Response Act, began in November and is complete, officials said this week.
“These independent contractor dump trucks are picking up loads of sand from a source on one side of town and delivering their loads to the beach between 7 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road,” Barnett said.
The dump truck route is across Harborside Drive, 61st Street and Seawall Boulevard, Barnett said. The trucks were contracted by the park board to haul sand and were paid by the load.
“The Galveston Police Department also contacted the general contractor overseeing the project to inform them of the ongoing issue,” Barnett said.
The police department is still encouraging residents to contact the authorities to report unsafe driving of dump trucks and any other vehicles, Barnett said.
They never stop at the stop signs on fm3005 north bound or south bound. But I guess it’s finally over. Gpd never patrols west end 3005.
