Two men died less than an hour apart on Christmas Day of suspected drug overdoses, police said.
Galveston Police were dispatched about 7:20 p.m. Sunday night to calls of possible overdoses just miles apart.
The first was at a home in the 8300 block of Seawall Boulevard, where Dadim Birca, 31, was found unresponsive. Dimitrije Gudovski, 34, was found unresponsive in the 5300 block of Seawall Boulevard, said D.J. Florence of the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Galveston Emergency Management Services transported Birca and Gudovski to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
The cause of death still was undetermined while the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office waits for toxicology reports.
Florence believes the men were from Eastern Europe, but didn't know what specific county. He said he thought the men probably knew each other but didn't reside together.
Relatives have been notified and are traveling to Galveston, he said.
The Galveston Police Department was investigating the deaths.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation should call police at 409-765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247
