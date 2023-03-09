GALVESTON
Twin 13-year-old boys who drowned Sunday near 25th Street were from Honduras and had been in the United States for less than a month, officials said.
GALVESTON
Twin 13-year-old boys who drowned Sunday near 25th Street were from Honduras and had been in the United States for less than a month, officials said.
The twins were identified as Eduardo Josue Osorto-Perez and Jeferson Eduardo Osorto-Perez, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The family resides in Houston, officials said.
Relatives called 911 about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after searching for the missing pair for about an hour, Beach Patrol Chief Davis said.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol responded, along with police, fire, EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard, searching Sunday night and into the week.
Searchers recovered the first body about 2 a.m. Tuesday from the water near 28th Street, Davis said.
A homeless woman spotted the body and alerted four tourists from Houston who were walking the beach, Beach Patrol Lt. Austin Kirwin said.
The tourists pulled the victim out of the water and called authorities, Kirwin said.
A body matching the description of the second boy was recovered about 1 a.m. Thursday near 47th Street, Davis said.
“Clothing description and face match the second missing twin,” Davis said.
A homeless man found the body in the surf, found someone with a phone and called authorities.
There have been three drownings this year, the twins are the first two beachfront drownings, Davis said.
A kayaker drowned in West Bay in late January.
This article was edited after initial publication to correct the country of origin of twin boys who drowned in Galveston on Sunday. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office reported Guatemala early in the day, then corrected that to Honduras on Thursday evening.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.