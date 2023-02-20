ROSENBERG
The man accused of killing four people in August during what Galveston police allege was a drunk-driving crash is back behind bars.
Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, was pulled over Friday by police in Rosenberg, who suspected he was out of compliance with court-ordered bond conditions.
Officers got a tip Espinoza might have been operating a vehicle without the court-ordered interlock device, which won’t allow drivers to start a vehicle if they have a high blood-alcohol content.
Officers found Espinoza without the required device and driving with an invalid license and took him into custody, police said.
The bond violation information has been sent to Galveston County officials.
“We are aware of the situation, but will not comment at this time on whether bond will be revoked,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Espinoza was driving a black Hyundai SUV about 11:35 p.m. Aug. 6 that police allege ran a stop sign at 33rd Street and Avenue R in Galveston, striking a pickup truck, which crashed into a golf cart carrying six people, killing Rosenberg residents Felipe Bentancur, 49; Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; Destiny Uvalle, 25; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
The crash also critically injured two passengers.
Espinoza is charged with four counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault with a vehicle and initially was held on $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
Espinoza has a previous conviction for DWI in 2010, according to publicly available records.
The crash led to a personal injury lawsuit against local bars and the formation of a DWI task force at the Galveston Police Department, which has arrested hundreds of drunk drivers.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.