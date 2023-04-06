The city will begin water-quality maintenance Monday and will finish April 24.
Water users might notice some water discoloration, cloudiness or chlorine smell during the disinfection period. Those conditions are harmless and temporary, according to the city.
Gulf Coast Water Authority and the city of League City will be conducting water quality maintenance on the transmission and associated distribution systems.
Maintenance will affect users of the Thomas Mackey Water Treatment Plant.
The maintenance is conducted to improve water quality, officials said.
As part of the annual process for system maintenance, Galveston County Water Authority will temporarily change its water disinfection process from a combination of chlorine and ammonia to chlorine only.
That process is referred to as free chlorine, which enhances the disinfection and water line maintenance process, ensuring improved water quality throughout the transmission and distribution systems.
Water system officials will notify residents that the water has returned to normal chloramine disinfection when the chlorine reversion is completed, officials said.
Home dialysis users should consult their machine manufacturers for instructions on how to properly treat their water before use, officials said.
