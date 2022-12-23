Stephen Dupree pets his small dog, Oreo, at the warming center at McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Dupree, a Vietnam veteran, decided to take advantage of the city’s warming center rather than risk the freezing temperatures in his van.
An Arctic blast that rolled into Galveston County late Thursday with high winds and sub-freezing temperatures caused power outages, frozen pipes and sent many people to warming centers across the county.
More than 30 people, many of them homeless, spent the night at Galveston's warming center in McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., said Stormy Smith, a volunteer at the center.
Among them was Sam Barrientos, who was on the streets when the cold wind blew in.
“The world got real cold outside," Barrientos, who is homeless, said. “I was in this part of the island and I knew that I wasn’t going to make it to The Salvation Army, but I’m lucky I ended up here.”
Barrientos said he liked the city's warming center because the rules were less strict than a homeless shelter and there was plenty of food.
He got full there, a feeling he hadn’t experienced in years, he said.
“It’s been a wonderful place to stay,” Barrientos said. “They gave me a sleeping bag and a room in the back. We slept on the basketball court.”
About a dozen people still were sleeping on the court in bedrolls provided by the staff late Friday morning.
“I had heard on the news that it would drop to 20 degrees at a certain hour; I didn’t believe it,” Barrientos said. “Later that day, I was walking on the street when I was hit by a big gust of wind. The wind started to pick up real hard and it got cold.”
Barrientos said he considered sleeping outside at a park, but decided it would be wiser to sleep at the center.
More than 700 homeless people die from hypothermia each year in the United States, according to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
“From the urban streets of our populated cities to the remote back-country of rural America, hypothermia — or subnormal temperature in the body — remains a leading, critical and preventable cause of injury and death among those experiencing homelessness,” the council said.
Stephen Dupree, who was accompanied by his service dog, Oreo, went to the center because it was among only a few shelters that allowed dogs, he said.
Dupree had been living out of his van when he ran out of gas, he said.
“I came here because it was the only guarantee of warmth I could find,” Dupree said. “I plan to be here until they tell me I got to go.”
Galveston's warming center would remain open until noon today, according to the city.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3719 on Friday opened a warming center to the public at 1835 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach, said Bob Currie, head trustee of the fraternal order.
The group would provide food, games, television, cards and cots and had space for about 60 people, Currie said.
No pets, smoking or alcohol are allowed in the center, Currie said.
The center would be open all day and night at least until Sunday noon, he said.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles is a private club that added a community center two years ago for people in need during these situations, Worthy President Jim Denys said.
There are no warming centers in Texas City, but those who are without power and water can contact local authorities and be advised about what to do, Texas City Emergency Management Director Joe Tumbleson Jr., said.
The Salvation Army of Galveston shelter, 601 51st St., would be open Saturday, as well. The center also will be a warming center, social services manager Mikala Halbrook said.
