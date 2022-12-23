An Arctic blast that rolled into Galveston County late Thursday with high winds and sub-freezing temperatures caused power outages, frozen pipes and sent many people to warming centers across the county.

More than 30 people, many of them homeless, spent the night at Galveston's warming center in McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., said Stormy Smith, a volunteer at the center.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription