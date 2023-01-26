LA MARQUE
Police Chief Randall Aragon accused City Manager Cesar Garcia of interfering with police duties during a Dec. 14 incident in which the city hall building was locked down because Garcia had invited a man in a mental health crisis inside, resulting in panic and fear among city employees, according to a letter Aragon wrote.
Before the incident, the man had been in a dispute with his neighbor for nearly 20 years, according to a letter from Garcia to council members about the incident.
“His biggest gripe was lack of responsiveness from our police department and our city attorney and overall desperation with the matter at hand,” said Garcia, who told the council he had been concerned for the man’s well-being when he invited him into the building.
Ultimately, the incident inspired the city council on Monday to instruct Garcia to draft an improvement plan for security in the building.
It also encouraged Aragon to pen a letter to Garcia about several laws he asserts were violated during the event.
“The law is clear,” Aragon wrote, citing Chapter 573 of the Texas Mental Health Code. “If a subject is a danger to himself or others and it is reported to officers, they can take him into custody, and the person shall be transported to the appropriate facility for an emergency apprehension detention.”
Aragon also cited Section 38 of the Texas Penal Code, which states interfering with law enforcement operations is a class B misdemeanor.
City employees also wrote in detailed letters about their concerns with the incident, many saying they feared for their lives.
“At this point I can’t trust that anyone coming into the building won’t harm us and there is no form of protection against any assailant,” Sherlyn William, a city employee, said in a statement. “It still makes me fearful to think about what could happen to us because of this one incident.”
THE INCIDENT
On Dec. 14, Garcia and the troubled man exchanged phone calls, according to Garcia’s letter to the city council.
Garcia said the man seemed more upset than usual and mentioned he had thoughts about hurting himself.
“At this point, having unfortunately gone through this situation before more than once, I took immediate action and went into life-safety mode,” he said.
In his statement, Josh Pritchett, spokesman for the city, said it was evident to him that the man, who was in Galveston at the time, was a threat.
Pritchett recalled Garcia saying, “We need to listen to him now!”
Pritchett also called Deputy Police Chief Chad Waggoner to inform him of the situation and ask for help contacting the Galveston Police Department Emergency line.
Garcia said he learned the man was driving and wanted to ensure he could calm him down and keep him on the phone to get his location and get him the help he needed.
Garcia said he was attempting to get information about the man’s vehicle during the conversation while coordinating with city hall staff to assist him in disseminating the information to the police department.
“As I continued keeping the man calm on the phone, I encouraged him to drive to where I was so we could talk things out in person,” he said.
At that point, both Pritchett and City Clerk Kierra Nance, who was listening to Garcia’s conversation, became concerned, Pritchett said.
“Kierra and I both objected with strong language to the city manager that the man was not to be brought to La Marque City Hall,” he said.
Pritchett said he informed the police department that Garcia had advised the man to drive to city hall, and heard minutes later the man was driving toward the city hall building. Police then advised him to lock down city hall, which he and Nance proceeded to do, he said.
“Since nobody was going to be coming inside the lobby, I informed the front lobby employees up front that it might be best for them to relocate to the back,” Pritchett said.
By the time the man pulled into an alleyway behind city hall, he was being followed by police cars. Officer Randall Bernethy got out of his car to approach the man’s car, but Garcia got there first and leaned in the driver’s side window and talked to the man, Pritchett asserted.
“My next error was talking to him when he first arrived at city hall,” Garcia said in his letter. “I should have let our police officers take over completely.”
Pritchett said the officers patted the man down after he stepped out of his car and was then escorted into the back door of the building to sit in a conference room, where Garcia directed Eric Robicheaux, special assistant to the chief of police, to sit with the man.
“The city manager expressed at that time that he did not want the man apprehended by Galveston Police because he was afraid they would rough him up and our officers know him and could handle the situation,” Pritchett said.
Eventually, police conducted a mental health assessment on the man and he was released to his family.
Garcia accepted blame for the incident and identified each of his mistakes made in the letter to council members and how to handle similar incidents in the future.
But after the incident happened, some city employees said they had been fearful during the incident, and believed steps taken by the city manager were inappropriate.
EMPLOYEE CONCERNS
Pritchett said in his statement he disapproved of Garcia’s handling of the situation, and that the city manager put him at risk of not seeing his wife and children again so Garcia could be “hero of the day.”
“It was as if the perceived needs of one individual outweighed the safety of every staff member and citizen in this building,” Nance said in a statement.
Some employees said they wanted improvements in building security and better protocols.
The city council Monday instructed Garcia to work on a performance and security improvement plan because of the way he handled the incident.
“I left my job extremely upset that the safety of all staff in this building was put in danger,” Margaret Millican, utility billing specialist, said in a statement. “We were all left in the dark with no communication or a safety plan for the situation. I do not feel safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.