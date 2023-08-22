Timeline of events from A&M documents

• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 7 — Joy Alonzo lectures first-year University of Texas Medical Branch students on the opioid crisis and overdoses.

• 2:50 p.m. March 7 — Alonzo emails the medical branch professor who invited her to speak, saying she had received a call from Texas A&M University leadership about a complaint.

• 3:21 p.m. March 7 — Alonzo emails the medical branch’s media department, asking whether the lecture had been recorded. The email’s subject line was “Gosh … I am in a ton of trouble, please call!”

• 3:29 p.m. March 7 — Alonzo sends a follow-up email to the medical branch, informing officials the governor had called about the complaint.

• 4:22 p.m. March 7 — the medical branch issues a censure of Alonzo over reported comments critical of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

• 6 p.m. March 7 — Texas A&M begins an investigation into comments Alonzo was accused of making, saying it was only because the medical branch issued a censure.

• March 9 — Texas A&M interviews a graduate student who attended the lecture. The student didn’t remember the comments.

• March 10 — a letter informs Alonzo she has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

• March 21 — Texas A&M lifts Alonzo’s leave.

• July 25 — The Texas Tribune published a story detailing the investigation and censure.

• Aug. 3 — Texas A&M issues a statement and timeline of events.

• Aug. 3 — Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp sends a column to news organizations statewide, saying the investigation happened only because of the medical branch’s censure.