Documents cast doubt on the timeline Texas A&M University System leaders laid out after a controversial decision to investigate a professor over comments she reportedly made in March that were critical of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Texas A&M University professor Joy Alonzo, an expert on opioids and overdoses, spoke in March to a group of University of Texas Medical Branch students. She was suspended with pay and investigated after Texas General Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham’s daughter, a medical student, called her mother saying Alonzo had accused Patrick of saying overdose victims had gotten what they deserved.
Medical Branch officials issued a statement censuring Alonzo, who was a guest lecturer at the island campus.
The conversation between family members inspired a chain of calls among the top brass of Texas A&M and the state, according to documents obtained through the Texas Open Records Act.
The investigation came at a time when some conservative politicians are seeking more control over how and what teachers teach Texas students.
Medical Branch officials have remained silent about details of their censure. Texas A&M leaders, who Aug. 3 released a timeline of events, said the censure caused them to investigate Alonzo’s comments.
But that timeline appears to be inaccurate, according to emails exchanged among leaders at the colleges.
Alonzo knew she was “in a ton of trouble” and learned Texas A&M leaders were looking into the comments about an hour before the censure and nearly three hours before Texas A&M leadership said an investigation had begun, according to emails reviewed by The Daily News.
Investigators ultimately found no evidence Alonzo said what she was accused of, said Laylan Copelin, vice chancellor of marketing and communications for the Texas A&M System.
But Texas A&M officials received no help from the medical branch in the process, Copelin said in a phone interview Friday.
“UTMB wouldn’t tell us anything — and they still haven’t,” Copelin said.
Representatives of the medical branch declined to be interviewed for this article.
The censuring and investigation, during which Alonzo was placed on administrative leave with pay, worried many who saw it as an attack on free speech and long-held standards of academic freedom.
CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS?
Alonzo’s alleged comments about the lieutenant governor were not among the many documents released by both universities about the matter.
But in an Aug. 2 social media post, Commissioner Buckingham wrote:
“When a professor states, ‘Your Lt. Governor says those kids deserved to die’ regarding the group of kids in Hays County who tragically lost their lives to fentanyl … it has no place in a lecture and is indefensible,” Buckingham wrote.
Buckingham didn’t respond to requests to be interviewed for this story.
The Texas A&M investigation found no evidence that Alonzo made such comments.
Students who heard the lecture told the Texas Tribune Alonzo asserted the lieutenant governor’s office was among reasons drug users have difficulty obtaining care for opioid addiction or overdoses; that the office opposed policies that could have prevented opioid-related deaths; and the state’s ban on fentanyl test strips directly undermined efforts to prevent opioid overdoses and deaths.
About three hours after Alonzo learned university leadership was looking into her comments, Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp sent a text directly to the lieutenant governor: “Joy Alonzo has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation re firing her. shud [sic] be finished by end of week.”
The text message was signed “jsharp.”
That text message also was not among the documents disclosed in compliance with the open records act, so the time it was sent was uncertain. The text wasn’t disclosed because the lieutenant governor’s office, not the A&M system, held that document, despite it originating from Sharp’s phone, Copelin said Friday
The word firing was probably a poor choice of words, Copelin said.
TIMELINE
Texas A&M professor Maria Ory, who reviewed Alonzo’s presentation before she made it, described it as well-organized with balanced historical perspectives, research, facts and myths, as well as practical case studies, according to an email obtained through the open records request.
But at least one first-year medical student found at least one comment offensive, the medical branch found it worthy of a censure and Texas A&M thought it warranted investigation.
Alonzo, a clinical assistant professor in the pharmacy practice department at Texas A&M, lectured to first-year medical students from 10 a.m. to noon on March 7, according the documents.
And by 2:50, Alonzo had learned her university was digging into alleged comments because Buckingham, who earned a medical degree in Galveston and has ties to Sharp, called Texas A&M leaders to share what Alonzo was reported to have said, according to an email.
“Soooo, one of the students complained about me who has ties to the Texas A&M leadership relative to today’s presentation,” wrote Alonzo in an email to the medical branch professor who invited her to speak in Galveston.
The email was time stamped 2:50 p.m. March 7, which was almost three hours after her lecture was scheduled to end and well before the Texas A&M investigation purportedly began at 6 p.m.
“And this got to the governor, who called,” Alonzo wrote in a follow-up email timed at 3:29 p.m.
The medical branch issued a censure at 4:22 p.m., according to the email.
“In lecture on March 7, 2023, in the Neuroscience/Human Behavior course, statements were made concerning Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and his role in the opioid crisis,” according to the censure email.
“The statements made by the guest lecturer do not represent the opinion or position of the University of Texas Medical Branch, nor are they considered as core curriculum content for this course. UTMB does not support or condone these comments.
“We hereby issue a formal censure of these statements and will take steps to ensure that such behavior does not happen in the future.”
In a commentary several news organizations across the state published that responded to public outcry over the investigation, Sharp said the investigation began when the medical branch issued the censure.
The decision to investigate, which Sharp didn’t make, was issued at about 6 p.m., Copelin said.
That’s almost three hours after Alonzo emailed the medical branch asking whether the lecture was recorded under an email with the subject line: “Gosh … I am in a ton of trouble, please call me!”
“The campus conducted an independent investigation with no interference from Chancellor John Sharp,” Copelin wrote in an email Friday.
“Furthermore, Dr. Joy Alonzo says she has no issue with how the university handled her case. Bottom line, Texas A&M had to investigate when the University of Texas Medical Branch issued a public statement censuring Dr. Alonzo for comments that were mischaracterized and taken out of context.”
