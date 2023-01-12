A jackpot of more than $1 billion in Friday's Mega Millions lottery is displayed on a screen as Bob’s Grocery general manager Joseph Faris works behind the counter in downtown Galveston on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
A jackpot of more than $1 billion in Friday's Mega Millions lottery is displayed on a screen as Bob’s Grocery general manager Joseph Faris works behind the counter in downtown Galveston on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Mlungisi Mcanyana purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket from Bob’s Grocery owner Bob Faris at the shop in downtown Galveston on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed at Bob’s Grocery in downtown Galveston on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
The second largest Mega Millions drawing, a whopping $1.35 billion, is up for grabs and despite some extremely long odds, local players are trying their luck and dreaming of what they would do with their winnings.
After nobody won Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot for Friday’s drawing swelled, leading to the second largest in history, beaten only by the $1.537 billion jackpot won on Oct. 23, 2018, by a lucky South Carolinian. Despite having just a 1 in 302,575,350 chance, players are willing to put down their money and dream of a better tomorrow.
Although many of us would likely begin a lavish lifestyle and splurge, many around Galveston County have much more practical and selfless ideas of what they would do if their numbers were drawn.
“I would make everybody in my family rich,” Mark Janke said after purchasing a ticket at Samy’s Mart, 4502 Ave. S in Galveston. “I would definitely give a lot to charity, specifically St. Jude’s. I would take the lump sum and the first thing I would do is bring it to the bank.
“I wouldn’t make any major purchases. I am happy with my life, but I would want a new 3/4 ton truck.”
Mlungisi Mcanyana, who purchased his ticket at Bob’s Grocery, 509 21st St. in Galveston, would also use his winnings to benefit his family and give back to his community, he said.
“I would share my winnings with my family, start a business and invest,” McAnyana said. “I would also give a lot to charities locally and in my home country of South Africa.
“The biggest thing I would purchase would be a home for my mother.”
Mari Dominguez, who plans to purchase her ticket at M&M Food Store, 1834 25th St. in Texas City, also would help her family with her winnings.
“I would definitely want to help all of my family and friends,” Dominguez said. “I would use my winnings to pay off my house, car and other debts. I would take the lump sum and probably give some to charity.”
THE SELLERS
The lottery can bring an influx of business to local stores that sell tickets — and the chance for the merchants to cash in themselves. A retailer that sells the winning ticket can be eligible to receive a bonus up to $1 million.
“We will typically see regulars coming in and spending more money than usual,” Joseph Faris, a manager at Bob’s Grocery and son of the owner, said.
“We also get some new faces and most will buy things in addition to the ticket.”
Manssor Mokhtari, a manager at M&M Food Store, hasn't seen the same trends, but expects that to change.
“We have not seen a lot of lottery tickets purchased yet, but we expect to see a lot sold Friday after people get off work and before the drawing,” Mokhtari said.
THE LOTTERY
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, said Steve Helm, media relations specialist for the Texas Lottery Commission. Texas joined Mega Millions in 2003 and has had 13 jackpot winners, including a Leander resident who won $227 million in 2019, Helm said.
The Texas Lottery began in 1992 and has generated $36.1 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $78.5 billion in prizes to lottery players, Helm said. The Texas Lottery has contributed $30.1 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas, and $199 million to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, Helm said
During fiscal year 2022, which began Sept. 1, 2021, and ended Aug. 31, 2022, the Texas Lottery generated $8.297 billion in sales, resulting in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans — $1.972 billion to the Foundation School Fund and $26 million to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, the Texas Lottery’s largest contribution to Texas veterans, Helm said.
WHAT IF I WIN?
If you’re lucky enough to defy the odds, there’s a few things to know.
If you win, you have the option to take it all at once, which would be about $708 million or get the total $1.35 billion in 30 payments over 29 years; most winners opt for the lump sum, according to analysis by USA Today.
The Internal Revenue Service imposes a minimum 24 percent federal withholding tax on lottery winnings, which means the $1.35 billion over 29 years is actually $1.026 billion by 2051 and the take-home on $708 million would be $538 million, according to the analysis.
But we're not done — Uncle Sam also will take 37 percent under the top federal income tax rate. This means the $1.026 billion is now $851 million and the $538 million you were left with is now $446 million, according to the analysis.
Fortunately, the State of Texas will not be taking any more money from you.
NEXT STEPS
In a report by Forbes, financial analysts recommended that winners:
• Remain anonymous to prevent handout requests from family, friends, charities and businesses.
• See a tax expert before cashing the ticket.
• Avoid sudden lifestyle changes, such as quitting your job or buying a luxury car.
• Pay off all of your debt.
• Assemble a team of legal and financial advisors.
• Invest your money.
• Budget.
• Protect your assets.
• Plan charity giving, which can offset some taxes, but give anonymously.
• Create an estate plan.
Good luck.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.