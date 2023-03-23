GALVESTON

Council members Thursday narrowly voted to approve a contract with the Park Board of Trustees codifying how hotel occupancy tax revenue will be managed through the end of this fiscal year.

(2) comments

Charlotte O'rourke

“Among other things, the contract stipulates the two groups will split money derived from such things as selling advertising and sponsorships, which they concur falls outside the spending limitations spelled out in state law for hotel occupancy tax revenue.“

When asked how much money those unrestricted funds are that will be split 50-50 …. No one seems to know? How is that possible?

Charlotte O'rourke

“Park board officials estimate about $4 million shouldn’t be classified as hotel occupancy tax …”. So how can the unrestricted funds generated be considered insignificant if the PB had $4 million of $14 million considered unrestricted based on previous GDN articles. This vote put city council in an untenable position due to the time constraints of April 1st.

https://www.galvnews.com/news/galvestons-park-board-to-deliver-14-million-into-city-accounts-today/article_844b4099-b136-5780-91eb-dbc526e03cdd.html

