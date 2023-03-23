GALVESTON
Council members Thursday narrowly voted to approve a contract with the Park Board of Trustees codifying how hotel occupancy tax revenue will be managed through the end of this fiscal year.
Thursday night’s vote comes after months of debate and discourse over more than $16 million collected each year from people staying in island hotels and vacation rentals, as well as over the general relationship between the city and the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
Council members Sharon Lewis, Michael Bouvier, John Listowski and Mayor Craig Brown voted in favor, with William Schuster, Marie Robb and David Collins voting against.
Among other things, the contract stipulates the two groups will split money derived from such things as selling advertising and sponsorships, which they concur falls outside the spending limitations spelled out in state law for hotel occupancy tax revenue.
“The park board is pleased that the city council has approved the contract and will be submitting the park board’s funding for quarter three and quarter four,” park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said.
NET OR GROSS?
This vote is supportive of not only an agreement that outlines the management of hotel occupancy tax, it signals a new direction between both entities for the benefit of the community, Brown said.
Council at a 9 a.m. workshop Thursday mulled the merits of the contract it approved at its 5 p.m. meeting the same day, with a host of council members pondering the same question: Will the split money be derived from net or gross revenue?
The split will be derived from net, Don Glywasky, city attorney, and Larry Simmons, the park board’s hired attorney to negotiate the contract, agreed.
Weeks leading up to the vote often have been marked by rancorous rhetoric, but leaders on both sides struck conciliatory notes this week. The contract could signal the conclusion of contentious changes to the relationship between the entities, Brown said.
EXPIRATION DATE
City council members voted in December to take $14 million from the park board’s account to comply with state law and the city charter. City ordinance and state law mandate that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts, Brown and other city officials contend.
Without a signed contract by April 1, there is no clarity on how park board funding would be disbursed, which could drastically impact the continuation of the work it does to support tourism promotions, beach safety and beach maintenance for Galveston, de Schaun has said.
The contract expires Sept. 30, at the end of the fiscal year for both organizations, because officials didn’t want to bind themselves to an agreement that might need tweaking, Brown said.
The contract spells out how the city will deliver to the park board hotel occupancy tax funds for the purposes of advertising, conducting solicitations and promotional programs to attract tourists and convention delegates or registrants to the municipality or its vicinity; the provision of beach lifeguard services for all beaches in Galveston; and cleaning and maintaining public beaches in Galveston, all of which will be consistent with an operations and expense budget approved by city council, according to the contract.
Spending hotel occupancy tax revenue is highly restricted by the state law to tourism-related endeavors such as advertising and promotion, funding the Beach Patrol and cleaning and maintaining public beaches.
WHAT’S HOT, WHAT’S NOT
Recently, however, the notion of unrestricted money being spent on a wider variety of things arose and became a point of contention between the city and park board.
The contract stipulates money generated by the expenditure of hotel occupancy tax revenue will be classified as unrestricted funds, which the two groups will split.
It was during discussions of this passage that Councilman Michael Bouvier brought up a point of confusion for council, an error Glywasky admitted to making in the contract’s drafting phase.
“In recognition of the park board’s efforts and contributions towards generating additional revenue beyond its expenditure of HOT, the city and park board agree that such additional revenues will be shared with the city on an equal basis (50-50 split),” according to the contract.
Council agreed the language “beyond its expenditure of HOT” should be removed from the contract. Attorneys agreed to strike the wording ahead of the 5 p.m. vote.
‘CANNOT SUPPORT IT’
During workshop discussions Thursday morning, the park board’s attorney warned taking 100 percent of the unrestricted funds might take away the incentive to generate that money.
All funding, regardless of restrictions, is spent within the mission of the park board to promote a sustainable tourism product and improve quality of life for residents and visitors while investing in beaches, parks and public safety, de Schaun said, when asked what the park board’s incentive is to generate unrestricted funds through hotel occupancy tax expenditures.
“Creating independently generated revenue streams allows the institution to contribute to the city’s general fund outside of the confines of hotel occupancy tax restrictions, as well as deploy the funds in times of contingency, like a hurricane,” de Schaun said.
Before casting his “no” vote, Schuster questioned whether serving the residents of Galveston was incentive enough for the park board to do its job. Joining his vote, Robb pushed for the city to receive 80 percent to 100 percent of the unrestricted funds.
“I simply cannot support it at a 50/50 split; that money belongs to the city,” Robb said.
QUARTERLY REPORTS
Hotel occupancy tax is highly restricted and cannot be used for some capital improvements, parks operations and various other functions that the park board manages, de Schaun said when asked why the entity needs unrestricted funds.
“Governments don’t survive exclusively on tax revenues, and generating and diversifying revenue streams is a goal of every government,” de Schaun said. “Every government creates and sells something whether it be water, trash services, leasing space, event fees, municipal bonds and advertising.”
It is advantageous to have unrestricted revenue streams that can be used in times of disaster, for special initiatives and can contribute to the city’s general fund, she said. For example, the park board contributes $300,000 annually in unrestricted funds from Seawolf Park in a revenue share with the city, she said.
The park board will provide quarterly reports within five business days after the end of a quarter, with the city recognizing those reports might be subject to change because of accruals and other factors, according to the contract.
The two organizations would have to negotiate a new contract before the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
“Among other things, the contract stipulates the two groups will split money derived from such things as selling advertising and sponsorships, which they concur falls outside the spending limitations spelled out in state law for hotel occupancy tax revenue.“
When asked how much money those unrestricted funds are that will be split 50-50 …. No one seems to know? How is that possible?
“Park board officials estimate about $4 million shouldn’t be classified as hotel occupancy tax …”. So how can the unrestricted funds generated be considered insignificant if the PB had $4 million of $14 million considered unrestricted based on previous GDN articles. This vote put city council in an untenable position due to the time constraints of April 1st.
https://www.galvnews.com/news/galvestons-park-board-to-deliver-14-million-into-city-accounts-today/article_844b4099-b136-5780-91eb-dbc526e03cdd.html
