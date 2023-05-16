The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation of a fatal crash involving a Texas City police vehicle that killed a man and critically injured his daughter and has turned the findings over to the District Attorney’s Office, officials said.
The District Attorney’s Office will conduct an investigation and likely will present its finding to a grand jury, District Attorney Jack Roady said.
Patricia Arness, 31, who was in the car when it was struck by a police officer responding to a call in neighboring La Marque, is suing the city and seeking an apology, she said.
Arness faulted the city for not reaching out to the family, but an official said it couldn’t do that because of the investigation and litigation.
Texas City police officer Joe Waggoner was responding to a burglary in progress call in neighboring La Marque about 10 p.m. March 18 when he struck a white Honda near the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004, police said.
“He didn’t have any lights or siren on and killed my dad instantly,” Arness said Tuesday. “He must have hit us at least going 50 or 70 mph.”
Arness has to use a walker because of her injuries, she said. She suffered a broken pelvis, a broken hip, four broken ribs and a broken section of her spine because of the crash.
George Arness, a father of six, was a good man who cared about everyone around him, Arness said.
“It’s bullshit that my dad had to die like that,” Arness said through tears. “The officer didn’t even wait for us to get an ambulance. Another cop car took him to the mainland. They left us in the car. It took at least an hour for them to get us out of the car.”
Anyone else who crashed into a car causing a fatality would be arrested on the scene, Arness said.
“Me and my dad were giggling talking about something and then, out of nowhere, I was knocked out,” Arness said. “When I woke up I saw the airbags deployed and the windows cracked. And then I see my dad just dangling out of the car in his seatbelt, just dead. That will never leave my memory.”
The Arness family is suing the city and will be represented by attorney Greg Russell, she said.
City officials have not reached out to the family of George Arness, she said.
The city has not reached out to the family because of the investigation and lawsuit, Mayor Dedrick Johnson said.
“We usually probably would, but once things get to litigation and there’s investigations going on we try not to do anything that disrupts the investigations,” Johnson said.
“Anything we can say to the family, we’ll say to the family,” Johnson said. “The only statement that the city has is that this case is under investigation and this case is also in litigation, so we won’t be making any other comments on it right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.