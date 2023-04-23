GALVESTON
Two men are hoping to garner votes from District 2 residents in the May 6 election to fill the unexpired term of a councilman who’s moving to another constituency.
With Councilman William Schuster moving away from District 2 and vacating his position, Paul Courville-Morgan Jr. and David Finklea have stepped up to fill the void. Early voting starts Monday and runs through Friday, with May 1 and 2 also open before the May 6 election.
The Daily News spoke to both men ahead of the election, seeking their stances on hot-button island issues like the management of hotel occupancy tax generated by tourism, city council relations with the Park Board of Trustees, which manages revenues from that tax, and the dichotomy of residential housing and short-term rentals.
Courville-Morgan is a Galveston native and Ball High School graduate who worked as a Galveston ISD juvenile detention officer until taking a job in the oil and gas industry. The experience Courville-Morgan might lean on the most, however, comes from more than two years collecting data for Vision Galveston, a nonprofit designed to look into the island’s future through demographical data.
“I had the privilege to sit at different tables, so when the park board met with Vision Galveston, I was able to meet with them,” Courville-Morgan said. “When we met with everyone who is over tourism, I was able to talk to them. I was able to see and hear from all walks of life how we do things differently.”
Finklea is a civil engineer by trade who spent years managing construction projects for Houston-based companies. His expertise lies in resource allocation,streamlining processes and reducing waste, so a city council position would be familiar territory, Finklea said.
“I specialize in large commercial construction projects, typically manufacturing or industrial,” Finklea said. “I’ve always worked in the public realm, I’ve worked for TxDOT, Uptown Houston and the Greater Houston Partnership, which is essentially a chamber of commerce and economic development corporation rolled into one.”
Regarding the discourse over management of hotel occupancy tax between city council and the park board, Courville-Morgan understands growing pains can be tough, but agreed oversight can be positive, he said.
“I understand that the city and park board have been doing it a certain way for a very long time,” Courville-Morgan said. “A lot of times, when you start a certain process, it’s hard to stop the process overnight when you’ve been doing a certain thing repetitively. I think it can be a good thing to bring the revenue through the city, but it also brings more distractions and obligations from the city council.”
Finklea thinks it comes down to resource allocation, he said.
“In the end, while the park board may be a different entity — in some form or fashion — they all work for the benefit of Galveston and the citizens of the city of Galveston.
“As long as we can align the goals — what are the roles of the park board, what are the roles of the city, and who does what best — it’s much less about the money, but rather about the investment they make in the city. I think that’s what it really comes down to."
Tensions between the city and park board have appeared high during the discussions over how the latter should be managing the city’s money-making assets. Each candidate had ideas about how to bring unity to the island.
“I feel like the only way we can really go forward is through a couple of good times of sitting down and laying the cards on the table, saying this is how we feel and this is how they feel, so what’s the best move forward?” Courville-Morgan said.
Finklea would work to maintain a calm atmosphere, he said. His job as a construction project manager is really as a consensus builder, Finklea said.
“I have to take the interests of different groups that have different motivations and fiscal interests, and bring them all together to deliver a project,” Finklea said.
“I hope that it does calm down,” Finklea said. “Because once you take emotion out of the equation, and you get down to appropriate fiscal investment, I think you’re going to get better results.”
Each candidate also had ideas about short-term rentals as the proliferating industry relates to the availability of residential homes.
Courville-Morgan is supportive of short-term rentals, saying the funds they bring are a boon to the city, but thinks the city is in a good place with the current number of them, he said.
“I also believe we should be mindful that our marshals are enforcing our regulations that are already there,” Courville-Morgan said. “We have new tracking systems that are in place that will give us better data on the Airbnbs that are on the island.”
Finklea is supportive of short-term rentals and the funds they bring the city, but agrees officials need to be careful moving forward.
“I am concerned from a planning perspective about the institutional investment in short-term rentals — large groups who are doing it,” Finklea said. “When we see it at planning, they come forward with planned-unit developments that appear — can’t confirm — to be solely for the purpose of registering them as short-term rentals and not necessarily creating housing stock. They come under the guise of a residential neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.