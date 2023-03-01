GALVESTON
Business owners on the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue K say a long-running construction project is blocking traffic and their cash flow.
All manner of work trucks and equipment have been hindering customers from entering businesses such as Eclipz Hair Products; Ham, Langston & Brezina LLP; and Galveston Bagel Company, Dillan Mena said.
Mena is an owner of the bagel company and adjoining MAC-IES Smashburgers & Fries, at the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue K, where a big chunk of both streets is now a giant hole.
The high-traffic street was a big reason Mena and partners chose the location, he said. But construction is blocking that traffic, he said.
“With all the hustle and bustle of the machinery, it’s not a good method to get people in here,” Mena said.
A construction worker operating a front-end loader Tuesday carried a large gas tank inches from the outdoor seating at the restaurant, something Mena said was a regular occurrence.
The construction is part of a county and city partnership to reconstruct a pair of streets from Broadway to the Seawall, Brandon Cook, Galveston’s assistant city manager for development and municipal services, has said. Officials approved the $10.6 million interlocal agreement in May.
Galveston over the past 10 years has prioritized reconstructing major corridors that run between Broadway and the seawall. The projects often involve tearing up utilities beneath the street, replacing them with larger sewer and drainage pipes and then installing concrete street surface instead of asphalt.
“The city sent funding to the county for underground work,” Brian Maxwell, city manager, said. “The county bid and is managing the project. The city has no say in the project schedule, means or methods.”
The goal of construction is to improve the street and its drainage, Nancy Baher, assistant county engineer, said. Affected business owners receive letters in the mail warning of impending work, with onsite contractors often sharing news with those in the path of construction, Baher said.
That communication isn’t happening, business owners say.
“The city has helped them with diverting traffic and adding signs and all kinds of stuff,” she said in response to business complaints leveled at city and county officials.
“This is normal construction irritation, I think,” she said. “This part of Galveston is a very old area, so there are things that are found underground that we didn’t know about, like abandoned pipes you have to check — you can’t just remove things, utilities that might not be on the drawings.”
The 23rd Street project should be finished 402 days after it initially began on Sept. 12, 2022, meaning completion could come as soon as October, she said.
CONSTRUCTION CLAMOR
The near-constant clamor of construction is ruining the calm, island atmosphere Mena and his wife are hoping to create at their corner restaurants. It’s even confusing some would-be patrons as to whether the restaurants are even open, with half of the calls Mena receives coming from patrons seeking that answer.
Mena opened Galveston Bagel Company on July 16 and construction crews began tearing up his portion of 23rd Street on Nov. 14, he said. City officials told Mena the construction would be finished on his block by the end of February.
“The city gave us a basic timeline of when construction would take place, but they said they’d be done with our section of 23rd by the end of February,” Mena said Tuesday, as construction noises whirred in the street just outside his new businesses.
“I was out there the other day at 12:30 p.m., right in the middle of lunch, trying to take someone’s order — and a guy is jackhammering right beside me in the street.
“There’s been almost zero communication between the city and businesses on the street. We’ve been left in the dark. By the time it’s done, I’m sure it’ll look great, but we don’t see very many folks right now. No one is working with the businesses. We hope the best for everyone, but it’s not looking like a very bright horizon.
“It’s really hindering our business right now.”
‘QUITE A WALK’
Workers often leave piles of pipes, trailers and other construction debris and equipment on sidewalks leading up to the corner where Mena’s restaurants are, all without so much as an update or heads up from workers he sees almost daily, he said.
Eclipz Hair Products has lost from 10 percent to 20 percent of its business since construction began, said owner Jose Cortez, who’s preparing to celebrate 30 years at his 23rd Street venue. But Cortez will have to postpone festivities until his establishment is once again easily accessible, he said.
More construction news comes from his neighbors than any official from the county, city or construction company, Cortez said. There hasn’t been any clear line of communication between the officials and the businesses directly affected by construction, Cortez said.
“I did have two cancellations last week because one of my clients was going to bring her elderly mother — she’s on a walker,” he said. “They decided just to wait a little bit until it gets cleaner around here. The customer has to walk around the construction, which is quite a walk.”
Across the street at accounting firm Ham, Langston & Brezina LLP, clients don’t have the luxury of simply rescheduling their appointments because the services they’re seeking often are of extreme importance, Jacque Vasquez, administrative assistant at the company, said.
“We have a lot of complaints from the people who do get in,” she said. “It is our busy season, tax season, and our clients are having to park two blocks away. Usually, they have to trudge through the mud and the dirt to make their way down the street. And a lot of them are older people, which makes it worse.”
Construction workers have broken a gas line three times and water lines twice, so far, and regularly operate heavy machinery in close proximity to people in the street, often breaking tree limbs, she said.
RECOUPING DAMAGES
County officials couldn’t be reached Wednesday to answer the question: What happens when the government essentially shuts down your business?
Tom’s Thumb Nursery sued the city and a contractor in May 2022 over the project to reconstruct 45th Street, asserting the work had greatly hurt business.
Peggy Cornelius, owner of Tom’s Thumb Nursery, 2014 45th St., won an undisclosed amount after attempting and failing to address physical property damages with the city and contractor, mc2 Civil Inc., previously Main Lane Industries, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the 212th District Court.
The city’s lack of planning had resulted in excessive hardship on Tom’s Thumb, such as interruptions in network communications, sewage and water and unreasonably obstructing public access, according to the lawsuit.
