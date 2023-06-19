Rebecca Marks Jimerson, left, portraying Harriet Tubman, an abolitionist and “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, and Kaylee Harsfield, portraying a runaway slave, sing “Wade in the Water” during the 44th annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration in Galveston on Monday.
The Rev. Stephen Duncan, portraying Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, waits to read General Order No. 3 on Monday during the 44th annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration at the 1859 Ashton Villa in Galveston.
Wearing earrings noting the birthplace of Juneteenth, Stephanie Nwadiei records the reading of General Order No. 3 during the 44th annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration in Galveston on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Al Edwards II, from left, his sister, Alana Edwards Holloway, brother, Jason Edwards, and their mother, Lana Edwards, seated behind, attend the 44th annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration at the 1859 Ashton Villa in Galveston on Monday. The former state Rep. Al Edwards introduced legislation to make Juneteenth a paid state holiday in 1978. It was officially recognized as a holiday two years later.
Doug Matthews listens to Rev. Stephen Duncan, portraying Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, give a welcoming address at the 44th annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration at the 1859 Ashton Villa in Galveston on Monday, June, 19, 2023.
Visitors and locals gathered Monday morning to celebrate Juneteenth, a day when enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free, which will always have a direct link to Galveston.
The 44th Annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration was held Monday at the 1859 Ashton Villa Ballroom, 2328 Broadway in Galveston. The event bears the name of state Rep. Al Edwards, who is credited with authoring House Bill 1016, which was signed by then Gov. William P. Clements on June 13, 1979, declaring Juneteenth a state holiday. A host of Galveston, state and federal legislators were on hand to celebrate the holiday, including Galveston Mayor Craig Brown.
“I am very proud of this community and this celebration, the biggest and most important in Galveston — the birthplace of freedom,” Brown said. “July 4 is our national Independence Day, but many were not free when it became a holiday, so this is really a celebration that finalizes independence for all.”
Juneteenth, June 19, 1865, was the day Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to proclaim the freedom of Texas’ enslaved people, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Monday’s event featured a reenactor of Granger reading Order Number 3, which declared the freedom of the slaves, and a Harriet Tubman reenactor telling her story and leading the room in a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem. U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee also was on hand Monday and was instrumental in the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, signed June 17, 2021, making Juneteenth a national holiday.
“I led the effort campaigning for Juneteenth to be a national holiday for over 10 years in the house,” Jackson Lee said. “Even when many knew nothing about the holiday, I kept doing it for Texas. This is not a Black holiday; it is American history.
“The world looks to our country as a beacon of freedom and even in turmoil, we come together. This is an uncannily American holiday and our day of freedom. We survived a terrible, divisive war and when Granger read that proclamation, it was America speaking. Today we lift up unity, freedom and love.”
Also on hand for Monday’s event were: County Commissioner Stephen Holmes; Galveston National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Mary Patrick; 2023 Rev. James B. Thomas Award winner Lawrence Thomas; members of Al Edwards’ family; University of Texas Medical Branch interim President Dr. Charles Mouton; and Sheridan Mitchell Lorenz and Marina Waine of the George and Cynthia Mitchell Foundation. Representatives from U.S. Rep. Randy Weber’s office and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz office were also in attendance, along with state Sen. Mayes Middleton.
“All Americans should celebrate today,” Middleton said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
