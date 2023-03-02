DICKINSON
The city is giving residents the chance to shape the future of parks and recreation.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
The city will hold two open houses on its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan, allowing residents to provide their ideas about the future, according the city.
The plan was joint effort between the city and Kendig Keast Collaborative, a Sugar Land-based planning consultancy that helps cities and towns implement their community’s preferred future, according to the company.
The city held a public outreach session in December, along with numerous meetings with a committee of residents, city planning and zoning employees, business owners and developers and the collaborative, which drafted sections of the plan, according to the city.
“The city is long overdue for establishing a parks and recreation department,” Mayor Sean Skipworth said.
“Parks are a sign of a healthy community, and we want to be able to provide residents with recreational opportunities, while increasing property values and spurring the local economy.”
The open houses will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 21 and March 28 in the council chambers at City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3.
The city also will have stations for public participation for those unable to attend the open houses from March 22 to March 28 at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3.
