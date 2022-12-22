DICKINSON

The city's Building Standards Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to keep an order forcing more than 100 residents to vacate the Creekside Apartments by Dec. 31 but didn't order the complex demolished, opting instead to allow the owner a chance to redevelop the property. 

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription