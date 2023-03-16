DICKINSON
The May election promises a contentious race involving accusations of official misconduct and poor management of public money between incumbent Mayor Sean Skipworth and challenger Kevin Edmonds.
The city council in August removed Edmonds from the Building Standards Commission and Board of Adjustments, and his wife, Tammy, was fired from her job as a city enforcement officer amid allegations of misconduct.
Edmonds has criticized Skipworth for what he asserts is a lack of transparency and bad management, including of a city festival that cost twice the projected budget.
Edmonds and his wife were subject of a city investigation, through the law firm Olsen and Olsen, by private investigator Jesse L. Prado Jr.
Prado found property owners who asserted Tammy Edmonds had harassed and cited them for arbitrary code violations, according to his report. All that ceased, however, after the owners, at Tammy Edmond's behest, contributed to her husband's unsuccessful council campaign in 2020, according to the report.
In a 2019 case, a property owner asserted Tammy Edmonds began issuing code violation citations after he had declined to hire Kevin Edmonds as a contractor and declined to sell his property.
Prado in his report asserted he'd interviewed several people Tammy Edmonds had named as complainants in code violation reports. They asserted they had never made a complaint, according to the report. One woman asserted the complaint was made in a previous married name she had not used in 10 years, Prado reported, asserting Tammy Edmonds might have falsified official records.
Texas Department of License and Regulation opened an administrative probe about Tammy Edmonds, conducted by a third-party law firm hired by the state of Texas, City Manager Theo Melancon said. The case had been referred to prosecutors, Melancon said.
TARGETED BY MAYOR?
Kevin Edmonds disputes the assertions and said Skipworth influenced the city council to have him removed from the Building Standards Commission and Board of Adjustments.
“The city manager made it known to the police department that the mayor wanted me removed from the Board of Adjustments and instructed the police department to find anything illegal or unethical that would help facilitate my removal from the board,” Edmonds said.
“The police department did their investigation with no findings. The police department was then ordered to turn over all their investigation material to the city manager.”
Edmonds asserts the city hired private investigator Prado and asserts Prado met in an illegal closed-door meeting with Melancon before former Police Chief Ron Morales was placed on leave and resigned.
“I have confidently insisted and declared that these insinuations and accusations are meritless,” Edmonds said. “I do look forward to one day, receiving a public apology for their actions against us.”
CIVIL AFFAIRS
Skipworth became mayor when a four-person race in November 2020 went to a runoff that ended in a tie with Jennifer Lawrence, the top vote-getter in the general election. The city charter mandates runoff ties be settled by "casting lots," a process Skipworth won Jan. 7, 2021, when Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman drew his name, written on a ping-pong ball, from a top hat.
Skipworth said the 2020 campaign had been civil; he's not convinced this election will be the same, he said.
Edmonds ran for council At-large Position 5 in 2020 and finished third. He ran for the council's At-large Position 1 in 2021. The four-candidate race went to a runoff that Jonnie Simpson Jr. won.
Edmonds' goals include reducing the outsourcing of city services, simplifying processes businesses have to go through to operate, putting residents rather than council members on city boards and completing reporting financial audits in a timely manner, he said.
“I decided to run for mayor because I want to see our city moving forward, to make Dickinson a better place to live and do business,” Edmonds said. “The improvement of the quality of life for our citizens is my top priority. To me, as well as others, it is obvious that there is a serious lack of financial and personal accountability of the city’s leadership.”
Edmonds cited the most recent Red, White and Bayou Music Festival, which had an initial budget of $150,000, but cost more than $300,000, as a example of poor financial accountability.
“The event was of no cost benefit to the citizens of Dickinson,” Edmonds said. “The serious lack of effective planning resulted in a waste of the taxpayer’s money.
“The mayor’s statement on this subject alone demonstrates the lack of care and accountability of our leadership to the public.”
City officials, including Skipworth, counter that revival of the popular festival after a five-year hiatus was good for residents and the city. They argue they misjudged the post-COVID expense of staging it, but that the money used — highly restricted hotel occupancy tax revenue — couldn't have been spent on much else.
CULTURE CHANGE
Skipworth argues a culture change at city hall is among his biggest accomplishments.
“We have become customer service focused in our attitude and in our use of city resources,” Skipworth said. “Public Works in particular has been transformed as a department of the city in terms of increased number of workers, work product and responsiveness.
“I have personally committed myself as mayor to being responsive to citizen needs and concerns. Residents tell me that I have a reputation of a mayor that listens, responds and gets things done.”
Skipworth also identified the Water Street development as one of his main accomplishments in his first term. The project is $70 million to $80 million venture by REME William Cole, on 20 acres at the site of former Sussan Fine Furniture, 3820 Gulf Freeway S. The project will feature eight single-family homes, office space, an event center, upscale restaurants, retail and a boutique hotel, Daniel Blanco, a principal in the development company, said.
“I am also proud of shutting down the Creekside Apartments, removing people from unacceptable living conditions and working to redevelop urban blight,” Skipworth said. “There is more work to do, but we have repaved roads and dug new ditches at a pace that the city hasn’t seen before.”
