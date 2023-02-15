DICKINSON
A district judge has ordered mediation for the city of Dickinson and Crystal Cruise Investments, which owns a rental home that has had neighbors up in arms for nearly a year.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 8:13 pm
Judge Jared Robinson of the 405th District Court will preside over a mediation between the city and the rental operators to settle a lawsuit regarding the house at 5122 Casa Grande St. The property owners filed for a temporary restraining order against Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth on Aug. 31, 2022. The company argued the city was infringing on its rights to operate a short-term rental.
“Even though the mediation was court-ordered, the city always approaches its participation in any kind of mediation or settlement with the intent to come to a resolution that is most beneficial to the residents of the city,” Justin Pruitt, Dickinson city attorney, said.
A judge extended the restraining order Sept. 15, but a court denied a temporary injunction for the property owners on Oct. 24.
The city then filed for its own temporary injunction Nov. 28, which the court accepted Dec. 9 on the grounds that the property owners were operating a vacation home and that they didn’t have a specific-use permit as required under city ordinances.
During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Dickinson Planning & Zoning Board recommended the city deny the specific-use permit for Crystal Cruise Investments, which needed the allowance to operate in a conventional residential zoning district.
The city council on Jan. 10 officially declined to grant the specific-use permit after a contentious public hearing that drew many neighbors opposing the rental house.
If neither side can come to an agreement, a trial is set for Aug. 21.
Neither Harrison Yat nor Chad Griffin of Crystal Cruise Investments nor their attorney, Blake Apffel, could be reached for comment.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
