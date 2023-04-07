DICKINSON
The city is pursuing a $100 million project to install lighting, sidewalks and other corridors to ensure safe travel, especially between schools and neighborhoods, and encourage a more active community, officials said.
The city council voted May 17, 2021, to hire Goodman Corp., a civil engineering and planning firm, for $357,750 to create a plan and find money to make travel more convenient and reliable by eliminating barriers so residents can complete daily activities without having to drive everywhere.
Officials said they hope the project will help improve the quality of life in Dickinson and lead to a thriving economy.
“We were able to complete our mobility plan by analyzing data and finding the areas which would benefit most,” said Bryan Brown, a senior associate with Goodman Corp. “We help our clients design projects that would improve their city and make it safer. We also help the project find funding, which we are seeking through the Houston Area Council.”
City officials got a look at some aspects of the plan at a meeting late last month.
SAFELY CONNECTED
The company established three categories for the project: safety, connectivity and accessibility. The plan establishes safe routes to school, centered around Dickinson High School, California Avenue and 34th Street, Hughes Road and a connecting community loop.
The safety initiative also calls for a complete reconstruction of Dickinson Avenue, prioritizing the safety and comfort of pedestrians and bicyclists, providing safe access to high-density residential areas, Jake Silbernagel Elementary School and various commercial establishments.
Dickinson Avenue, officially FM 1266, already had been flagged as a priority to improve after the hit-and-run death of Ziyanna Jones, 17, in November 2021 by an alleged drunk driver.
“The loss of Ziyanna spurred some urgency amongst city staff and city council to move the reconstruction of FM 1266 to the top of the priority list,” Jaree Hefner, director of communications for the city, said.
“There is grant funding available at the state and federal level for projects like these,” she said. “But you have to present a plan to begin asking for funding and that’s where we are today.
PLAN IN HAND
“Now, we have a plan in hand and we will begin to engage our community members, stakeholders and state and federal officials by sharing Ziyanna’s story in hopes they will fund safe routes to school programs throughout the state and the nation.”
The connectivity aspect of the project will bring together FM 517 and Owens Drive, FM 517 and Meadow Glen Drive, Baker Drive, California Avenue, 34th Street, Hughes Road, Deats Road, Sunset Drive, Timber Drive, Frostwood Circle, Inwood Drive, Texas Avenue, Colorado Avenue, 23rd Street, 25th Street, 27th Street, 30th Street, Avenue G, 22nd Street, 28th Street, state Highway 3 and Martin Luther King Avenue and include a shared-use path.
“Proposals include sidewalks, shared paths of 8 feet, lighting, roadway reconstructions, connections to bus stops and connections to schools,” Hefner said. “All of the projects look at improving the corridor and intersections to enhance both pedestrian and vehicular safety, particularly for school children who use these corridors and intersections regularly.”
The accessibility aspect of the project aims to establish an off-street connection between residential areas and Dickinson High School and Ray Holbrook Park. To achieve this, a shared-use path has been introduced, paving the way for a new walk and bikeway running west to east. This project is estimated to cost nearly $2 million.
PRICE TAG
The total cost of the project is estimated to cost $105.58 million. Goodman Corp has submitted its proposal for grant money and is pursuing grant funding for the remainder of the cost and will present its final report when finished to the city council.
“The city has to prioritize these projects to create safer routes to school for our children and a safer pedestrian and mobility network for our residents who need it,” Mayor Sean Skipworth said.
“With grant funding available for these efforts, it only makes sense to pursue them and help offset the cost to our taxpayers while providing an improved quality of life for all,” he said.
Brown estimates the project will begin sometime in fiscal year 2025-2026 and last at least 18 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.