Mayor Sean Skipworth’s term began oddly and, by his assessment, has gotten ugly.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed a planned May 2021 election to November. The general election went to a runoff that ended in a tie settled by the drawing of Skipworth’s name, inked on a ping-pong ball, from a top hat.
From that quaint, civil beginning, his tenure has descended into the disturbing and sometimes worse, he said.
Skipworth and other elected officials and administrators say they’ve been harassed, stalked, made targets of smear campaigns and subjected to intimidation tactics by some constituents and a media consultant hired by undisclosed parties.
City council meetings now routinely include a police officer.
A town of about 21,000 grown up along both sides of an idyllic bayou meandering through the middle of Galveston County, Dickinson might seem far removed from the heated partisan political discourse and negative campaigning that has come to define national and state politics.
It has, however, become an example of a recent turn in traditionally nonpartisan municipal politics toward invective and attack. The campaigns, which are playing out in Dickinson and in neighboring La Marque, for example, follow a formula and often are aided by hired consultants who make allegations, often formed as questions, on social media services such as YouTube and Facebook.
The experiences of municipal leaders raise questions about the lines between honest probing in the service of public accountability and witch-hunting in service of hidden political agendas, between civic engagement and attack politics and between journalism and propaganda.
There’s money behind the campaigns, but often it’s impossible to identify the sources of funding or the people and motives behind the campaigns.
START WHISTLE
For Skipworth, a professor of Texas and U.S. government at College of the Mainland, the negative turn came in October 2021, after he asserted a former economic development corporation member had attempted to strong-arm the developer of the $80 million Water Street project into selling part of the 19-acre tract to a restaurateur, he said.
“I committed a great sin,” Skipworth said. “I stood up to somebody with money. After that, I started to see paid propaganda and YouTube videos about me, including those by Wayne Dolcefino.” He was referring to a former TV news reporter who now operates a media consulting firm.
“We have people coming to the dais and banging on it and yelling,” Skipworth said. “It got so bad that we have had to have a security guard at our council meetings.”
VERY PERSONAL
Among the dissidents and dais beaters is Tami Leigh Steambarge, 53, who appears frequently at city council meetings and posts frequently on the Facebook group Dickinson Politics Uncensored asserting city officials have acted illegally or improperly.
City officials assert she’s disruptive during meetings, accosting council members by name and disregarding instructions to stay on topic and refrain from personal attacks.
Steambarge, who presents herself as a crusader for truth and justice working to keep public officials in line with the law, has frequently been out of line with the law, according to the public records.
Since 1995, Steambarge has been convicted of prostitution, burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury, according to criminal justice records.
Steambarge declined to comment.
Another Dickinson resident advocated for people to accost Skipworth in public, writing “sit at a table next to him in a public restaurant in Dickinson and listen to he and his wife talk and watch how they treat their son and you will get a taste of the real person and how he will run the city.”
That, too, crossed a line, Skipworth said.
“People can be critical and that’s fine, but when you criticize somebody’s parenting, you cross a line,” Skipworth said.
“There was also another case where I was at a public market with my family and a citizen came up ranting and yelling before chasing me through the parking lot.”
HOME AND HEARTH
Other Dickinson residents have followed Skipworth home and posted pictures of his residence on Dickinson Politics Uncensored.
“It is disturbing to me that some people have become so consumed with a witch hunt that they are trolling the streets, posting pictures of my home in a hate-filled social media conspiracy theory group,” Skipworth said.
Skipworth and other officials argue that in several cases Dolcefino and his employees also have crossed the line between aggressive public service reporting and harassment.
Before a Nov. 15 council meeting, for example, Emma Keady, a former Dolcefino employee, rushed the dais, frightening Councilwoman Jenna Simsen so badly the police department assigned an officer to stand guard at future meetings.
“I felt shaken for days after that meeting,” Simsen said. “You do not know somebody’s intentions when they come up there. What if they were armed?
“I didn’t know then it was a member of the press. We welcome participation, but we cannot conduct our business if we feel unsafe.”
At the same meeting, city administrators considered smuggling Skipworth out of city hall to prevent him from being accosted by Dolcefino’s employees, who were hiding in the bushes outside, he said. The crew left before a long executive session had ended, however, he said.
COMPARATIVELY MILD
Dolcefino, who worked nearly 30 years for Channel 13 News, the ABC affiliate in Houston, before abruptly departing in 2012, distanced himself from some of the other people opposed to the city government and their tactics, but stood by his own.
“It is not right to invade his privacy and I do not believe in posting addresses or going to his home,” Dolcefino said. “There is a lot of inappropriate, stupid and foolish things on social media. They should be concerned with that and not what we do.”
“I do not see anything wrong with following a public official to their car to ask questions. The mayor is a baby if they started to bring a police officer, paid by taxpayers, to meetings because a 22-year-old journalist asked questions.
“We are aggressive and a lot of people don’t like us, but I don’t care.
“The notion that we do anything other than ask questions is absurd. Our interactions in Dickinson have been mild compared to others.”
UNDISCLOSED FUNDING
Dolcefino Consulting began its work in Dickinson by accusing Skipworth of colluding with College of the Mainland and agreeing not to charge the college to use a proposed parking garage.
Dolcefino, who is hired to investigate public officials, said that although he’s paid, he’s in charge of what he reports.
“We have editorial control and nobody else controls our reporting,” Dolcefino said. “We are funded by people who think that the media is not doing its job and their public servants, who work for them, are withholding information and lying to them.”
Dolcefino would not disclose who paid him to look into Dickinson.
Skipworth disputed those accusations and said he wasn’t involved in any negotiations related to the college.
‘TRANSPARENCY GUY’
“I have no personal issue with the mayor; I just think he has no right to be mayor,” Dolcefino, whose firm is based in Houston, said. “We just wanted to sit down with him, but he refused.
“This is our government, not his and he works for the people, not the other way around. I do not like information withheld. I’m a transparency guy.”
Dolcefino said the city was reluctant to provide public records and that Skipworth wouldn’t speak to them when requested and ran from questioning, which is why he accused them of a lack of transparency.
Skipworth contends he spoke to Dolcefino over the phone last year and has a recording of the conversation.
CANDIDATE CONNECTION
Among the most direct of Dolcefino’s assertions is the city wasn’t transparent in its removal of Kevin Edmonds from the Building Standards Commission and Board of Adjustments and in firing his wife, Tammy, a former code enforcer, both of whom were accused of citing residents with violations and forgiving them in exchange for campaign contributions.
Edmonds is running against Skipworth in the May 6 election.
Dolcefino obtained a video he asserted showed an illegal meeting Aug. 9 among Skipworth; City Manager Theo Melancon; three council members, Johnnie Simpson Jr., Jessie Brantley and Fred Linton; and private investigator Jesse Prado, who was employed by the state to investigate allegations against the Edmonds.
Dolcefino asserts that the men were conspiring to remove and investigate Edmonds. The city, however, asserts that group was never in the room at the same time. The video was taken by a cell phone recording images projected on a computer screen from a motion-activated camera, officials said. It depicted people coming and going individually from the office, not a meeting, officials said.
CULTURE SHIFT
Skipworth said he believes a cultural shift is taking place in Dickinson because of an all-new council and staff turnover, which has distressed residents.
Professor and chair of the University of Houston’s political science department Jeffery Church sees an increase in polarization and a move from centrism to the extremes of the political spectrum as a reason for incivility in politics everywhere today.
“There has been a marked increase in incivility in recent years, which has long been characteristic of politics,” Church said. “But more frequently you see average citizens also getting into fights about politics, threatening public figures, shouting in school board meetings, and so forth.
“The research suggests that the rise of negative polarization has largely contributed to incivility rising.
“In the past, there used to be lots of individuals in the United States with moderate positions, or with views that would be both liberal and conservative. Over the past 25 years or so, what we have seen is a process of polarization, in which individual political opinions have moved to the extremes, rather than the center.”
A return to some semblance of civility and normalcy would require a reduction in polarization, mutual understanding and not assuming the other side is ill-intentioned or acting in poor faith, Church said.
For Skipworth, the national trend hits close to home.
“The vitriol in the community is very disheartening,” Skipworth said. “We are your neighbors. We are not paid. We are not profiting.”
