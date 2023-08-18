A longtime pastor and community activist Amos Sowell died Aug. 6 after a battle with colon cancer.
He was 61.
Sowell was born April 2, 1962, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and spent most of his life in the Dickinson and La Marque area. He graduated from La Marque High School in 1980 and went on to College of the Mainland and Rochville University, where he earned a theology degree, and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
“He was awesome at archery and loved to golf,” Sowell’s wife, Gabrielle, said.
“We did so much together. He loved to give and take care of others. He would give you the shirt off his back. I loved him so much and miss him very much.”
Sowell worked as a tax preparer for more than 30 years. About 16 years ago, Sowell was called to the ministry and became pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Dickinson. The church played an important part in the fight for civil rights in Dickinson.
“The last time I spoke to the pastor, he was helping my son, who is going into the ministry,” La Marque Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy said.
“He was passionate about everything he did and never complained or stopped, even when in pain.”
Sowell was instrumental in Hurricane Harvey recovery in Dickinson.
“After all other efforts to help following Harvey stopped, the pastor was still there, providing clothes, diapers, shoes and whatever the community needed,” Yancy said. “He was a partner and an advocate and really knew how to make things happen.”
Sowell is survived by his wife; his father, Lloyd P. Sowell Sr.; his children, Lydia Rene Holmes, Joshua Duane Sowell, Ryiah Comille Sowell and step-son Caleb Ashton Thomas; his siblings Annette Sowell Jenkins, Lloyd P. Sowell Jr., William Sowell and Rosa Mae Sowell; and three grandchildren.
“He was my best friend and we shared everything together,” Sowell’s brother William Sowell said. “I miss him so much; I thank God for his presence and the time he allowed him to be here and look forward to seeing him again.”
Sowell will be laid to rest 11 a.m. Saturday at the Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
