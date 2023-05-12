GALVESTON
A judge Thursday sentenced a Dickinson man to 50 years in prison for dealing cocaine from his Dickinson home in 2021.
William Jimmerson Scott, 59, was convicted Thursday after a two-day trial for manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance, prosecutors said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Task Force investigated Scott after receiving a confidential tip, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Scott’s home July 21, 2021, and officers found more than 60 grams of liquid cocaine, 18 grams of crack cocaine, a pipe, two firearms, baggies used to package narcotics and a scale used to weigh narcotics, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Fisher showed the jury the drugs, firearms and drug paraphernalia seized by officers. Sheriff’s deputies testified the amount of narcotics was far beyond personal use and it was clear Scott was dealing drugs, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The jury deliberated for fewer than 30 minutes before rendering a guilty verdict, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Rather than having the jury determine his fate, Scott asked for Judge Jeth Jones to decide his punishment.
Fisher pointed out that Scott had five previous drug convictions, convictions for possession of firearm by a felon and indecency with a child by exposure, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Scott was sentenced to 50 years in prison and must 12 and half years before he is eligible for parole.
Scott immediately filed a notice of appeal and is set to be represented by Joel H. Bennett of Sears, Bennett and Gerdes.
