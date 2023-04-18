DICKINSON
Residents have until Saturday to stock up on books or get a card for digital access before the city's library closes for up to six months for renovations to correct structural problems, officials said.
The Dickinson Public Library, 4411 East Ave, will close for at least three months while crews work on the structural issues and make interior improvements, officials said.
Library card holders still will be able to access e-books through CloudLibrary and Libby, library databases with thousands of books, officials said. Library patrons can check out up to 60 items ahead of the closure.
The Dickinson library, which opened in 2009, is a member of the Galveston County Library system, which allows county residents to get a card at any member library.
The library budget for fiscal year 2023 is $689,052, coming from the city general fund and $30,000 from the library trust fund.
“The library is used by the Dickinson Community and Galveston County residents and is open to anyone to utilize,” Director Julianne Lane said. “We serve all at the Dickinson Public Library. We get a mixed use of public computers, programming participants and individuals that come to study and relax and read.
“The closure will have a definite impact on our community members who utilize our services. That is a fact we can’t ignore, which is why we moved as many services to the museum property.
"This isn’t something we take lightly but, in the end, the library space will be reworked to provide a better service to the whole community.”
During the closure, library programs and the summer reading program will be held at the Dickinson Historic Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517. All summer programming will continue at the museum, including programming for adults, teens and kids. Library patrons will have access to computers at the railroad museum, but may be under a time restriction and will be unable to use a fax machine, Lane said.
“During the summer, the library is very popular because of the reading program we provide to the children and adults in the community,” Lane said. “Through our programming, we provide a continued learning experience throughout the summer with in-house programming created by the librarian staff and by bringing in presenters such as the Houston Museum of Natural Science to provide different learning experiences that they may not normally be able to experience.
“We are also arranging a partnership with the Dickinson Education Foundation to utilize their Book Bus and this will provide an extension service to the community by stopping at local ISD schools and setting up a mobile summer library program with manipulative games, reading activities and craft projects to reach community members that aren’t able to logistically get to our location this summer.”
Books will remain untouched during the first phase of work, which will focus on the exterior foundation, the city's Director of Communications Jaree Hefner said.
The closure is needed because the building will be structurally unsound during the renovations, Hefner said. The structural issues were caused by roots from oak trees along the building growing beneath it, creating bulges and voids under the foundation, Lane said.
Rain and dry spells also led to the building shifting, creating cracks in the foundation, wall damage and ceiling separation.
A second phase of work, which will be bid out after the first phase, would address interior repairs and require everything in the library to be moved to offsite storage, Hefner said. The proposed renovations would create an enclosed public computer center and a small multi-use meeting room.
New shelving and furniture already have been funded by city's management district for more than $322,000 and would be installed if the second phase is approved by the council. The management district collects a one-half cent sales tax to help finance economic development.
Bids on the first phase will open Wednesday and the winning bid will be presented to council for approval May 9, with construction expected to begin by the end of May and last through November, pending approval of the second phase.
“Libraries provide essential services and access to informational resources to the communities we serve and it is unfortunate that we have to close the Dickinson Public Library for repairs and renovations,” Lane said. “Our priority is to provide the highest level of service during this construction period.
“The Dickinson Public Library staff always has the best interest of our community at heart and will do our best to serve the community during this closure.”
The railroad museum will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, with additional evening times for special programming events.
