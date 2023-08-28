DICKINSON
Two local campuses have earned a Purple Star Campus Designation for their commitment to supporting military-connected students.
Bay Colony Elementary School and Hughes Road Elementary School received the designation for the 2023-2024 school year. The Purple Star Campus Designation was established in 2019 by Gov. Greg Abbott to recognize schools that go above and beyond for students of military personnel.
To qualify for the designation, schools must designate a campus-based military liaison, create and maintain an easily accessible webpage that includes information for military-connected students and their families, institute a campus transition program for military-connected students and support a military family assistance initiative.
“Dickinson ISD is dedicated to supporting all students and is proud of our resources and supports for our military-connected students,” said Amy Cmaidalka, social and emotional learning specialist for Dickinson ISD. “Families are able to access resources from the Gator Wellness Center, which is a comprehensive program started in 2018 dedicated to the mental and emotional wellness of students, families and staff.”
Bay Colony and Hughes Road officials designated staff members last school year to comply with the regulations of the program. Kelly Jackson, the principal of Hughes Road Elementary was named the designated military liaison, and Paula Marshall, Bay Colony’s campus compliance facilitator, was named the school’s liaison. Jackson, the daughter of a military family, volunteered for the role because of her experiences growing up. Neither was available for comment for this article.
“Through open lines of communication with the families, Jackson provides and distributes information to related staff members regarding information such as deployments and family members returning home,” said Tammy Dowdy, Dickinson ISD Director of Communications. “A ‘Wall of Honor’ was created for students to list the names of their military family members and their relations.
“Jackson is planning on having lunch with students a couple of times a month to share experiences. She also is hoping to find a way to use technology to show the child’s parent the school, the classroom and what the child is learning.”
Challenges children of military personnel might face include the separation of their family member, attending new schools because of relocation and not knowing the community or resources available to them. The Gator Wellness Center provides a kit to elementary school counselors with informational books about deployment, military service and how to deal with a parent’s absence. Counselors also offer small group support if a student chooses to take part.
Overall, Dickinson ISD has 213 active-duty dependents, 40 pre-kindergarten military dependents, 40 U.S. reserve dependents, 35 National Guard dependents, 21 military killed-in-action dependents and 709 former military dependents.
“We plan to get all of our campuses in line with this initiative,” Dowdy said.
