DICKINSON
The city wants to memorialize a promising, young resident along the section of Dickinson Avenue where she was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
The city council Tuesday approved a resolution to honor the life of Ziyanna Jones, 17, who was killed about midnight Nov. 1, 2021, by an alleged drunk driver.
The area of Dickinson Avenue where Jones was struck is mostly unlighted without sidewalks. After her death, Jones’ family and Dickinson residents called for improved lighting and sidewalks throughout the city.
“This is a way we can turn tragedy into a blessing,” Zaneta Wyatt, Ziyanna’s mother, said.
“She was so selfless and she would not want anybody else to be hurt,” Wyatt said. “This is her legacy and she will never be forgotten. We are so honored and thankful for the city doing this.”
The council approved the initiative to rename FM 1266 from FM 517 to FM 646 after Jones and to seek funding from state and federal agencies to improve the highway and many others. Proper safety features for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to travel safely will be included in the plans.
The new proposal for the segment of the highway will feature sidewalks on each side and a middle turning lane.
Dickinson is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents, and it is important to take steps to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future, Mayor Sean Skipworth said.
“We urge TxDOT to consider renaming the highway in honor of Ziyanna Jones and approve our grant requests for additional funding to reconstruct this segment of the road to ensure the safety of all who use it,” Skipworth said.
Jones was a senior at Dickinson High School, where she was a section leader in the band and played the clarinet. Jones had been teaching herself the Korean language and planned to join the National Guard after she graduated, Wyatt said.
“She was so full of life and nobody had a heart like hers,” Wyatt said. “I still visit the site of the accident three times a week and make sure her picture is up and maybe it will make others drive more cautiously and slow down.”
Daniel Rodriguez, 37, is charged with accident involving death in the case. He has been held in Galveston County Jail on an immigration hold since his arrest Dec. 7, 2021. The next hearing in his case is a disposition setting April 11 in the 122nd District Court with Judge Jeth Jones presiding.
“We are hoping for justice in Ziyanna’s case,” Wyatt said. “If you drive drunk, you should be held accountable. You can’t just hit somebody and run away without rendering aid. We are hoping for the maximum sentence.”
