Two incumbents and two newcomers to the city council are set to be sworn in at the council’s special meeting on Tuesday.
Sean Skipworth, who won election to his second term as mayor; Johnnie Simpson Jr., who defended his city council Position 1 seat; Mark Townsend, who won Position 3; and Bill Schick, who won Position 5, are set to be sworn in 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Dickinson City Hall’s Council Chambers, 4403 Highway 3. The winners won their seats in the May 6 elections.
BILL SCHICK
Schick beat challenger John A. Ovalle, earning 62 percent of the vote to Ovalle’s 38 percent. Schick will fill the post of Councilman Louis Decker. Schick won 939 votes to Ovalle’s 570.
Schick has been a member of the Economic Development Corp. and has overseen progress that he hopes to keep going if elected, he said. Schick does custom mill work through his business Tejas Builders Supply and retired last year as a building material salesman in Houston and Galveston.
SEAN SKIPWORTH
Skipworth defeated challenger Kevin Edmonds 52 percent to 48 percent, earning 830 votes to Edmonds' 760. Skipworth faced a contentious race against Edmonds, who was supported by La Marque political operative Joseph Lowery, who put up a disparaging sign against Skipworth. Edmonds previously criticized Skipworth for what he saw as a lack of transparency and bad management, including a city festival that cost twice the projected budget.
Edmonds, who previously ran for council in 2020 and lost to incumbent Johnnie Simpson Jr., brought his own baggage into the race. Edmonds had been removed from a position on the Building Standards Commission in August 2022, following the firing of his wife, Tammy, as a code enforcement officer, amid allegations of misconduct.
JOHNNIE SIMPSON JR.
Simpson won his second term with 53 percent of the vote to challenger Nita Smathers Clements’ 47 percent. Simpson earned 808 votes to Clements’ 712. Simpson is the senior pastor of Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Avenue G in Dickinson. He entered public service in 2018 when he earned appointment to the board of directors for the Dickinson Management District.
MARK TOWNSEND
Townsend defeated challenger Collin Coker with 62 percent of the vote to Coker's 38 percent. Townsend will fill the post of Councilman Walt Wilson. Townsend garnered nearly 918 votes to Coker’s 567. Townsend is an employee with Dow Chemical in Texas City and former council member who served from 1990 to 1999 and 2002 to 2008.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.