DICKINSON
The city council Tuesday rejected a staff recommendation and approved changing a residential district to a manufactured home district.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 11:47 pm
Position 5 Councilman Bill Schick was the sole vote against the action, while position 4 Councilman Jessie Brantley was not present for the meeting.
“I voted against the action because I believe there are better uses for the land,” Schick said. “We already have a lot of mobile home parks throughout the city. I don’t have anything against them, I just think we should focus on more residential areas.”
The approved district will cover 1.8 acres between 4401 E. 36th St. to 4410 E. 35th St., known as Reserve II Menotti Special Subdivision number 2.
The reason for the rezoning is that the land had been misidentified as a residential district rather than a manufactured home district, Mayor Sean Skipworth said. The operator of the district, Patrick Restivo, asked the city to make the change.
“This has always been a manufactured home community, we are just making that change to reflect that,” Skipworth said.
City staff recommended the council reject the proposal because it did not meet certain criteria, including conformance of the zoning classification with the city’s land use policies, the zoning and use of nearby properties and the extent to which the proposed zoning and use would be compatible, the extent to which approval of the application would detrimentally affect nearby properties and the extent to which approval of the application would harm the value of the nearby properties.
“Other factors including the long-term expected use will be mobile home use, the long history of this property having been used as an area with mobile homes, and the nebulous nature of new legislation coming from our legislature led Council to approve the zoning change,” city manager Theo Melancon said.
The legislative change Melancon referenced is House Bill 2127, known as the “Death Star Bill,” which the Texas Legislature passed June 14, in a 74-3 Republican party-line vote. The bill is said to be a government overreach and puts the power from home rule cities and governments in the hands of the state, San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said in a legal challenge by the city.
House Bill 2127 will go into effect Sept. 1.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247;
Reporter
