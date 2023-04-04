DICKINSON
An injured puppy unable to walk now has his own wheelchair with the help of donations from the community.
DICKINSON
An injured puppy unable to walk now has his own wheelchair with the help of donations from the community.
Dozer, a 3-month-old rescue puppy, was taken to Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center in March with impaired mobility.
The shelter staff has been working with the puppy to improve his mobility since he arrived.
Community donations enabled the shelter, 3100 Deats Road, to buy Dozer’s $628 wheelchair. Bayou Friends Forever, an organization that raises money to provide humane care and treatment for animals at Bayou Animal Services, also helped the effort.
“We are thrilled to support Bayou Animal Services in their efforts to provide compassionate care to animals in need,” Bayou Friends Forever President Thuy Thai Gottlieb said.
“Dozer’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact that we can make when we come together to help those who cannot help themselves.
“We hope that this wheelchair will provide Dozer with the support he needs to continue on his path to recovery.”
Dozer has made significant progress since he arrived at the shelter, but it isn’t clear what caused his injuries or whether he will make a full recovery. The wheelchair, made specifically for handicapped pets, will provide Dozer with the proper support as he continues to heal, shelter operators said.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received from the community,” Bayou Animal Services Manager Nina Baker said. “Without these donations, we would not have been able to provide Dozer with the help he needs. We are optimistic that this wheelchair will make life easy for him and give him a chance to live a full and happy life.”
Shelter operators believe Dozer is a boxer-mastiff mix. He’s now available for adoption at Bayou Animal Services. In addition to Dozer, 50 other dogs and puppies are available for adoption, along with 18 cats and kittens. Adoption fees are $85 for adult dogs and cats and $100 for puppies and kittens. All adopted animals have vaccinations up to date, are dewormed, have undergone flea and heartworm prevention, are microchipped and spayed or neutered, shelter operators said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.