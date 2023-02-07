DICKINSON
In a unanimous vote Monday, Dickinson Independent School District's board of trustees called for a $120 million bond referendum to be held during the May 6 election.
Projects in the referendum include construction of a 1,400-student capacity education complex; safety and security upgrades, including technology and infrastructure and access control; construction of a career and technical education facility; and upgrades to the existing Careers and Technical Education space at Dickinson High School, according to district documents.
The school district, which has a population of 12,350 students, has been growing quickly and demographic projections show enrollment continuing to climb, Superintendent Carla Voelkel said.
"As we travel Dickinson Independent School District's 61 square miles, especially west of FM 517, south on Highway 3 and south on I-45, it is easy to see the new development that will result in the increased student enrollment for the next 10 years," Robert Bragg, member of the Facility Task Force said.
The opening in August of a $73.7 million junior high school will allow Dickinson ISD to realign grades, free up room and begin offering full-day, pre-kindergarten classes at all its elementary campuses, as required by a 2019 state law, officials said.
The district's Facility Task Force, made up of 62 parents, grandparents, business and community members, educators and students, in January asked the board of trustees to call for the bond election, according to the district.
The projects under the bond referendum focus on increasing student enrollment, additional safety and security needs and the growing student interest in career and technical education programs, according to the district.
If the bond is approved, the district's tax rate of $1.294 for every $100 of taxable property value wouldn't increase, Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for the district, said.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
