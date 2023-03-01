DICKINSON
Return of the Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival after a five-year hiatus went more than 100 percent over budget, but brought the benefit of entertainment and money to the community, city officials said.
Cloudy. High 74F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 11:51 pm
DICKINSON
Return of the Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival after a five-year hiatus went more than 100 percent over budget, but brought the benefit of entertainment and money to the community, city officials said.
The popular festival, which had not been held since 2017 when Hurricane Harvey ravaged Dickinson and the rest of the mainland, returned over Labor Day Weekend 2022, with live music, a cook-off, kids’ zone and a market.
Despite less-than-ideal weather, the event was by all accounts a success, attracting thousands. City officials drew criticism, however, because the cost of staging it was more than double the $150,000 they had budgeted.
“The $150,000 budget was an arbitrary number that was set until it was clear it would cost more and we tapped into additional funds,” Mayor Sean Skipworth said.
“We wanted the return of the event to be memorable and kept ticket prices low and did not charge for things we may have in the past, such as the kids’ zone and the market, to make the event more accessible.”
The event generated about $30,000 for the city all told, but cost $323,000, $231,000 of which was paid with hotel occupancy tax dollars and the remaining $92,000 by sponsors and contributions, Skipworth said.
The occupancy tax revenue is generated by four hotels and motels in Dickinson and had hardly been touched in five years, Skipworth said. The total fund held more than $500,000 before the event, Skipworth said.
Hotel occupancy tax dollars are restricted by state law to spending that promotes tourism, such as on festivals, officials noted.
“Festivals generally do not generate a lot of money,” Skipworth said. “It was not our intention to go over budget, but we wanted to put on a great event and the taxpayer was not on the hook. It was a noble goal to break even.”
City Manager Theo Melancon pointed to the economic benefit of such a large event.
“We had over 2,000 people attend the closing concert,” Melancon said. “Even if those attendees do not eat there, they may get gas, get food elsewhere in the city or stay at a hotel, generating money for the community.
“The market at the event also included numerous local businesses who were able to make money.”
Melancon said several factors drove up the cost of staging the event, including a general increase in most things since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city also chose not to close FM 517 as it had done in the past, officials said. They opted instead to put up fencing, which greatly added to the cost, Melancon said.
The city also allowed local groups to capitalize on things such as alcohol sales, rather than exploiting that revenue itself, officials said.
The 2023 event might look different. The city is considering raising ticket prices and scaling down where it can to make the event more sustainable, Skipworth said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.