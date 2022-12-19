DICKINSON
Brittani Devita drives 10 minutes to her mother’s house every day for a warm shower.
She and other residents of Creekside Apartments haven’t had hot water for two months because of a failing boiler.
That and other health and safety problems led the city of Dickinson on Nov. 30 to order residents to vacate their homes by Dec. 31, officials said.
Devita has been looking for a new home, but with only 12 days until the deadline, she hasn’t found one, she said.
She is among 142 Creekside Apartments residents who submitted applications for city assistance in moving from the complex.
It was unclear this week how many people still resided in the 208-unit complex, but at one point almost 90 children attending Dickinson ISD schools lived there, officials said.
“We don’t know what to do,” Devita said of herself and two roommates.
City officials said they had no option but to order people to leave the apartments, 406 Deats Road, and last week approved about $185,000 to provide residents with about $1,000 each to help with moving. The money is to be administered through M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.
“It is evident that every building and structure on the property is in a state of disrepair and that management has a complete disregard for the health, safety and general welfare of the public,” Dickinson chief building official Herman Meyers said during a meeting in September.
Apartment managers disputed that, asserting they had attempted to correct problems but had been stymied by the city.
“Notwithstanding our efforts and investments, we are now being kept from providing hot water to you by the city of Dickinson Code Enforcement Office,” a letter by Excel Property Management distributed to residents the day of the emergency orders stated. “We could restore the heat at a moment’s notice from our two boilers.”
The Texas Department of Licensing and Registration inspected a water boiler at the apartment complex on Nov. 16 and found it to be disconnected and have exposed wiring, according to the department’s report. The department instructed apartment managers not to install a second-hand boiler purchased before the inspection until that boiler had been repaired, according to the report.
“After a minor gas leak, the city forced us to turn off the community’s two boilers,” the management company’s letter asserted. “Once a bolt was tightened on the leaking valve, the city of Dickinson notified us they wanted physical repairs to one of our boiler rooms before we could turn the heat back on.
“As a result, we quickly brought in a temporary but pre-approved boiler, then erected the fencing and other security mandated by the City of Dickinson. Despite following every order of code enforcement officers, the City of Dickinson has refused to allow us to turn the heat back on.”
City officials, however, said the Building Standards Commission conducted a series of inspections from May to September this year that found numerous code violations throughout the property.
“This is a matter of genuine life safety,” Jaree Hefner, Dickinson public information, officer said.
The commission had ordered owners of the property to present engineering plans to get the complex up to code and correct health and safety problems.
The owners did so Dec. 8 but the plans didn’t meet the city’s standards, Hefner said.
Representatives of CreekSide 2019 LLC, which is listed as the property owner in Galveston Central Appraisal District records, could not be reached for comment.
“We would not be ordering the abatement of this property and asking residents to move if we thought the owners of the apartment were going to come into compliance,” Hefner said.
Latisha Morgan, a single mother living in the complex, signed the lease for a new apartment in Alvin over the weekend.
She is picking up her son from the airport Tuesday to stay with her for the holidays, she said.
“I can’t believe he is having to see his mother like this,” she said. “It is a lot. I am a single working mom with kids gone, I can only imagine what it is like for the families in the apartment complex having to rehome.”
Almost 90 children are among the displaced, school district officials said.
“Last we checked there are about 80 Dickinson ISD students living in the Creekside Apartments,” Tammy Dowdy, director of communications for the school district said. “It had been around 95, but some families already started moving over the past few weeks.”
The district has extensive resources through its Gator Wellness Center, which is dedicated to mental and emotional wellness of students, families and staff, Dowdy said.
Additionally, the district has two social workers who are working closely with Creekside families to help answer any individual questions they might have.
Residents still in the complex after Dec. 31 will be trespassing, Hefner said.
The landlords let the place go all to hell but for some reason, it’s not their fault. I hope MI Lewis is successful in placing the people involved.
Apartments should have been demolished years ago
