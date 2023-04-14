GALVESTON
After a flurry of complaints during various city meetings and letters of objection to elected officials over the past month, developers are revising plans that would alter parking at popular Sunny Beach on the West End.
In a special meeting Friday, council members learned developers still hope to remove all parking from the beach, where as many as 400 cars regularly line the sand. The revised plan wasn't presented at the meeting.
Councilwoman Marie Robb, whose District 6 encompasses Sunny Beach, called for the agenda item to dispel rumors surrounding Kahala Development, 11727 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, and its plans to expand the Beachside Village neighborhood.
The plan includes replacing the beach parking with 89 spots nearer to the street.
“We aren’t closing Sunny Beach," Robb said. "We are just coming up with a new parking plan. I added this to the agenda today, even though the mayor tried to talk me out of it, because we are bringing in a revised access plan that will be submitted to the GLO.”
“We have had discussions about Sunny Beach, we’ve had comments and a lot of emails regarding the plans to take the cars off the beach and put the cars in off-beach parking," Robb said. "My goal is to get all the vehicular traffic off the beach.
“I don’t think it’s good for people. I don’t think it’s good for birds. I don’t think it’s good for turtles. I don’t think it’s good for our dunes.”
Crowds at Sunny Beach often walk — or drive — across the dune system, which residents worry will cause the stormwater barrier to erode, Robb said.
West Enders who looked into the issue found that 187 people crossed into the dunes, which is illegal, in just less than eight hours March 11, Robb said.
Robb during the meeting showed dozens of photos of people treading on the dunes and a few riding ATVs on them.
During summer months, Sunny Beach cracks the island’s top-five hotspots for police and EMS calls for service, Brian Maxwell, city manager, said. In years past, there have been shootings, people hit by cars and the occasional snake bite among Sunny Beach visitors, Maxwell said.
And the West End already is underserved by police, Robb said.
The police department is devoting far too many of its resources to that one area during summer, Chief Doug Balli said.
“It is problematic,” Balli said. “It gets very congested there, and it’s hard to get EMS through.”
The Planning Commission March 7 voted to “disapprove without prejudice” a residential expansion proposal for Kahala Development, which is operated by Debbie and Bruce Reinhart. Despite the official description, the vote was for conditional approval of the project, officials have said.
Beachside Village developers proposed a 40-acre expansion of the 259-lot subdivision, asking commissioners to approve the addition of 89 single-family lots. That proposal is paired with one sent to the city and Texas General Land Office to remove beachside parking at Sunny Beach, Tim Tietjens, executive director of development services, said.
Developers hope to bar beachside parking and move the parking places to land between Beachside Village and FM 3005. The development would take most of 2023 to complete, Reinhart has said.
Most Beachside Village residents weren't made aware of the expansion plan, even after numerous requests for the Reinharts to provide feedback during quarterly property owner association meetings, Don Rundle, who owns a home in Beachside Village, wrote in an email to planning commissioners.
If the land office disapproves of the soon-to-be submitted parking plan, city staff will simply rework the proposal — because something has to be done about the situation, Maxwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.