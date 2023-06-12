GALVESTON
With Juneteenth approaching, a family that can trace its heritage back to island slaves kicked off the emancipating holiday on a hot and sunny Saturday morning as they made their second-annual march from the Menard House to Ashton Villa.
Lawrence Thomas, a man who descended from slaves who were owned by Michel Menard, gathered over a dozen family members in front of the Menard House, 1605 33rd St., to march more than a mile in the island heat to Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway.
Ashton Villa has been the setting for celebrations of Juneteenth, which began on the island and marked the end of slavery in the United States, since its inception. It has been the subject of persistent lore that General Order No. 3 was read on the day in 1865 from the villa’s balcony.
It was the second time that the family has gathered in front of the Menard House to make the march to the villa. The family plans on doing the event every year and hopes it will grow in the community, Lawrence Thomas said.
“We’re having a pilgrimage walk from the Menard House because our family were slaves to Michel Menard,” said James Eugene Thomas, Lawrence Thomas’ older brother. “We are honoring our family by recognizing we were here as slaves. Our family was in Galveston when the freedom of slaves was announced.”
The march will keep the family’s history alive, James Eugene Thomas said.
Lawrence Thomas and James Eugene Thomas are the sons of Rev. James Thomas, who was one of Galveston’s most notable civil rights activists. James Thomas also served as one of the first Black city councilmen in Galveston.
“We tried to recreate how our ancestors may have felt and thought during that day on the way to Ashton Villa,” Candace Reese, a family member, said. “We wanted to remember the sacrifice, the survival and what happened after our freedom was established.”
The march will also commemorate those who have positively moved the Thomas family forward, she said.
“It’s not just for us; it’s really for everybody,” Reese said.
President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021, signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, after overwhelming support pushed the bill through the U.S. Congress just days before. People from around the country traveled to the island to celebrate Juneteenth in 2021 as a national holiday for the first time, with attendees enjoying a series of events spread out over the day.
The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers read General Order No. 3, informing Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved people in the Confederate states.
It’s a day that has been celebrated on the island for more than 150 years and for a time in history was unique to Galveston.
After a prayer circle, the family headed on the street to march to Ashton Villa while older family members rode on a bus next to those who were making the pilgrimage. The march took more than 30 minutes to complete.
When family members arrived at the villa they were greeted by Sam Collins III, president of the Juneteenth Legacy Project and local historian. Collins was in the area by coincidence.
Collins escorted the Thomas family to see The Blank Slate Monument, which is located behind Ashton Villa.
The Blank Slate Monument is a statue that depicts a slave bound hand and foot supporting a Union Army soldier with a noose around his neck and holding a tattered U.S. flag. The soldier in turn is supporting a woman and a child.
The monument was created by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, Collins said. The monument will be here until July 5.
It is inspiring and uplifting to see people like the Thomas family continue the tradition of keeping their family’s memory alive, Collins said.
After General Order No.3 was read, many slaves who were freed went out looking for their family in plantations around the state, Collins said.
“This is a tradition of families,” Collins said. “When slavery ended, many people went from plantation to plantation trying to find their loved ones. Being able to go back to one spot and identifying that it has roots to your family is so important.”
Collins would like for the Thomas family to be recognized more often than they have been in the past, he said.
“The Thomas family is now being recognized,” Collins said. “They have not been talked about enough. They have been making contributions to the island for more than 180 years; that’s almost two centuries. The contributions of the Thomas family need to be talked about.”
