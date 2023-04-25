Bud Light influence controversy

Del Papa Distributing, with headquarters at 1220 Gulf Freeway in Texas City, distributes beer, including Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products, and beverages to restaurants, bars and stores in 17 Texas counties.

Del Papa Distributing this week asked consumers not to let 113 years of goodwill go down the drain over a controversial Bud Light promotion involving a transgender social media personality.

(7) comments

Carlos Ponce

Anheuser-Busch blundered. Del Papa suffered. One would think the trans community and their supporters would take up the slack by buying up the cases of products that aren't selling...... but apparently that's not happening. Go woke... go broke.

Personally, I never drink the stuff nor that of their competitors. Give me a Coke Zero (or the HEB equivalent) any day.

Sorry Del Papa... you hitched your wagon to a dying nag .....in drag.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

What I don't understand is why anyone would drink Bud Light. It's not very good. Texas is blessed with many many small breweries that make much better beers, including a few right here in Galveston County. The market capitalization of Anheuser-Busch is $114,000,000,000. Support your locals. The mega-corporations can take care of themselves.

And stop being afraid of girls. What are you guys, 12?

Carlos Ponce

"Girls"? Bailey, I hope you know what a girl is, I mean a REAL girl.

George Laiacona

If you’re not a White Supremacy supporter or a Traitor Republican or a Religious Right supporter then you can be assured that they will attack you next for not being a Heterosexual American. The attack against Disney and Anheuser Busch has shown us that the First Amendment to our Constitution is useless. We must vote out of office every legislator that is attempting to destroy our democracy

Carlos Ponce

Which would you prefer, Lalacona, on my T-shirt, "MEGA MAGA EXTREMIST" or "EXTREME MEGA MAGA"? You choose. We're not "traitors". We just want to Make America Great Again. Everything else you post is pure nonsense.

LEROY NASCHKE

Well the jig is up. Laiacona is on to us. No more clan rally’s, cross burnings or going out in your robes and hoods until all of this blows over….especially you Charles Douglas! Now that Laiacona has us pegged it’s just a matter of time until our plan trickles down to the dimwits of the democrat party…..

C. Patterson

TOUCHE’

Shannon Coulter, you remember her right?

The #Grabyourwallet campaign and many many others like it became the call to action on anything and anyone the left didn’t like because of their politics and now they want to cry foul to the bud light ban?

Well isn’t that rich!

After all of that garbage, all the companies the left activist attacked to destroy, you have lost the right to complain or judge anyone

