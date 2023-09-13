GALVESTON
The Del Papa Distributing Company Community Fund has contributed $250,000 to establish the JoAnn Sunseri Del Papa Endowed Scholarship in Health Sciences with the Galveston College Foundation.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 10:01 pm
The new endowed scholarship will support students enrolled in Galveston College’s Health Sciences program.
The growing health sciences program at Galveston College offers a wide variety of areas of study including Computed Tomography, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Emergency Medical Services, Healthcare Management, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Medical Administration, Nuclear Medicine Technology, Radiation Therapy, Radiography and Surgical Technology.
“We are thankful for the gift by the Del Papa Distributing Company Community Fund, which will support about 10 scholarships per academic year for our health sciences program students,” said Myles Shelton, Galveston College president. “As we near construction completion of the new Health Sciences Education Center, which will house Galveston College’s Allied Health and Nursing programs, the creation of this endowed scholarship could not come at a better time.”
The new $30 million health sciences building will provide additional and improved technology that will better prepare students for a career in the rapidly growing health care sector and will house the college’s Nursing and Allied Health programs, in which students will train to become highly skilled health care workers, according to Galveston College.
The new building is at the corner of 39th Street and Avenue R, and is the first instructional building the college has constructed since the 1990s.
The new building in combination with the new scholarships provided through the JoAnn Sunseri Del Papa Endowed Scholarship in Health Sciences will benefit students’ learning experience and benefit the community with highly trained health care graduates entering the local and regional workforce.
Laura Del Papa Murray said the workforce shortage in health care, as well as her family’s long history of involvement with Galveston College and the Galveston community, led to the decision to direct the funds to Galveston College’s Health Sciences program.
“My parents supported Galveston College and its students for many, many years and the timing of this gift is most appropriate," Murray said. "My mother is honored to have this endowed scholarship in her name."
For more information about the Galveston College Foundation, contact the Office of Development and GC Foundation at 409-944-1306, or email kkennedy@gc.edu.
