GALVESTON
Departure of Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. from the island’s public docks will create room for a fourth cruise terminal, but there’s disagreement among waterfront leaders about whether it’s time to think about that or to focus on cargo-related improvements on the port’s west end.
Del Monte struck a deal with the Port Freeport on Monday to move its operations there next year, officials said.
The Port of Galveston had known for more than a year that Del Monte was at least considering heading to Freeport, which is about 50 road miles southwest of Galveston near Lake Jackson.
In the first quarter of 2019, the landlord port agreed to Del Monte’s request to amend the lease, which had extended to 2034, to give the company an option to leave without penalty with two-years’ notice.
Del Monte leases 120,000 square feet of warehouse space at Pier 16, including 60,000 square feet of refrigerated storage.
The company has moved bananas, pineapples, melons and other produce through island wharves for more than 60 years and generates more than $1 million a year for the landlord port.
Generally, Del Monte has a ship a week on a regular schedule from Guatemala, and occasionally, during peak season in April, it will have one or two extra ships, officials have said.
“They came to us to shorten their lease in 2019,” Wharves Board Chairman Harry Maxwell said. “They let us know that they were intending to leave and wanted to reduce the term of their lease.”
Port officials did not force out Del Monte to make a potential fourth cruise terminal, Maxwell said.
Building a fourth cruise terminal had been in the port’s long-term plans and Del Monte’s earlier departure created at least the opportunity to move ahead with the plan sooner.
“The only thing that happened was that Del Monte leaving it accelerated the plan,” Maxwell said.
All that’s been done toward a fourth terminal is engineering to get costs, Maxwell said. No contracts have been signed except for engineering and architecture, he said.
Dedicating the Del Monte property to a cruise terminal would be the best use for it, but the question is timing, wharves board Trustee Jim Yarbrough said.
“I want to see our options for the west end and what that might take from a capital perspective before I’m willing to commit additional capital dollars to the cruise business,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough argued the port should focus on developing the west end of the port before moving ahead with a new cruise terminal.
“I can tell you right now, flat out, the port doesn’t have enough capital, nor can it borrow enough capital to make all the necessary improvements on the west end of the port,” Yarbrough said.
Port officials need to develop a plan for improving the west end docks, Yarbrough said.
“Once we determine that and know what that future leads to, that will determine what we have available to expand the cruise business,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough wanted to see what happens when the Carnival Jubilee, a 182,800-ton vessel capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, arrives in December, he said.
“We can see what impacts that bigger ship has on traffic, parking and logistics,” Yarbrough said. “I’m in agreement that Terminal 16 needs to be dedicated toward a cruise-ship operation. I’m just not sold that the time is right now.”
For Trustee Jeff Patterson, it’s all about nailing down the numbers before continuing to look forward to a cruise terminal.
“The best opportunity is to put a cruise terminal there, from a financial standpoint,” Patterson said.
The Port of Galveston announced in December it was negotiating with MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand, to develop a fourth terminal at piers 16 through 18.
This is a sound business decision for the self-funding city entity because the cruise business generates 60 percent of the port’s revenues, Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said.
Del Monte pays the port about $1.5 million a year in rent, wharfage and dockage, Rees said. The cruise terminal is projected to generate about $10 million in annual revenues for the port.
“We’re negotiating a contract with MSC and Norwegian cruise lines to jointly fund a fourth cruise terminal at Pier 16 for an estimated cost of $100 million,” Rees said. “We’re looking at an agreement similar to our recent deal with Carnival for Cruise Terminal 25 improvements.”
The port plans to build its cargo business by investing millions of dollars to improve and expand its West Port Cargo Complex, Rees said.
“I want to emphasize that the port remains fully committed to its cargo business,” Rees said. “It’s important to this port, this community and to the people who work on the waterfront.”
The port plans to invest millions of dollars to improve long-neglected docks and laydown areas to maximize cargo revenues, Rees said. The port already has invested $3 million in improvements and planning.
“Fresh fruit imports have been part of this port’s business for decades and Del Monte has been a long-time, valued tenant,” Rees said. “But their business needs changes. We respect their business decision and understand that the move addresses many of their needs.”
Once the port gets the numbers on the cost and financing options it can make a final decision, Patterson said.
“We need all the numbers,” Patterson said. “It’s about getting those final numbers so we can get this to a final investment decision.
“Some people will say ‘slow down,’ but the problem is if we slow down we won’t have the numbers to make the decision. It’s like throwing darts at a board.”
The port projects a fourth cruise terminal will generate 925 jobs, $177 million in revenues and $21 million in local purchases, Rees said.
Del Monte officials declined to comment, so it was unclear Tuesday how many people it employs at Pier 16.
Freeport officials Monday estimated the move would create about 113 jobs.
The Port of Galveston is forecasting $58.7 million in total revenues in 2023, of which $40.55 million would be generated by its cruise business, Rees said.
(1) comment
A lie is still a lie even if everyone believes it.
DelMonte jobs from Master Plan - direct, induced, Indirect, total jobs
(438)
(604)
(246)
(1,288)
Best of luck to Del Monte in Freeport. A blessing upon you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.