Fourth Cruise Terminal

Recent word that Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. will leave Pier 16 after 60 years adds possibility and debate about a Port of Galveston plan for a fourth cruise terminal.

 Courtesy

GALVESTON

Departure of Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. from the island’s public docks will create room for a fourth cruise terminal, but there’s disagreement among waterfront leaders about whether it’s time to think about that or to focus on cargo-related improvements on the port’s west end.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

A lie is still a lie even if everyone believes it.

DelMonte jobs from Master Plan - direct, induced, Indirect, total jobs

(438)

(604)

(246)

(1,288)

Best of luck to Del Monte in Freeport. A blessing upon you.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription