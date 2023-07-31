FREEPORT
Port Freeport’s recruiting efforts have borne more fruit.
Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. is moving its importing operation from the Port of Galveston next year, joining longtime tenants Dole Fresh Fruit and Chiquita in making Port Freeport a bigger player in that market.
“It’s another good company and they fit nicely with the portfolio of companies we have here now,” Port Freeport Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff said. “They’ll be another great addition and hopeful a long-term partner.”
Port Freeport commissioners approved the lease agreement with the company during their meeting July 20.
Del Monte has been importing into the Port of Galveston since the 1960s. Changes were made to the contract Del Monte has with the Port of Galveston in 2019 allowing it to depart in 2024 as that port increasingly focuses on cruise traffic, The Daily News reported in 2019.
“Bananas is the primary fruit they will be bringing in in addition to some melons and things,” said Ravi Singhania, chairman of the Port Freeport Commission.
Port Freeport staff have been in discussions with Del Monte since before the pandemic, but the health and resulting supply-chain crises delayed those discussions, Saathoff said.
Del Monte will have a grounded operation in Freeport. Before officially moving into leased tenant space at the port, Del Monte will put in necessary electrical equipment in order to stack containers and have power access available to keep the fruit cool.
The base lease with Del Monte will be for 20 years, a common lease term, Singhania said. Del Monte was attracted to Port Freeport because of all it has to offer, he said.
“We have very easy access to open ocean,” he said. “We have these docks that give flexibility. They’ll be bringing one ship every week; most banana companies do.
“They will have their own land dedicated to them for storing containers and they’ll have electrical outlets. They all operate as separate companies. All we do is we assure them and give them special preference for delivery days they are scheduled for.”
Port Freeport Vice Chairman Rob Giesecke said the commissioners and port staff are all really excited about Del Monte’s upcoming move.
“It’ll be 113 jobs at the facility,” he said. “There will probably be about that same number in terms of longshoremen to move the vehicles off the ships.”
One of Giesecke’s goals when he became a port commissioner was to help the port become self-sufficient, and Del Monte moving its business in will help move that goal along, he said.
“Definitely this will have a major effect on the local economy and on revenues,” Singhania said. “I would presume our revenues would be as much as what they were having in Galveston, if they are bringing the same amount of cargo.
“It is definitely going to help the port and the investments we have made. The taxpayers have helped to make the investments. These are the kinds of things we had envisioned to generate a return for all these investments we have made. This is a great success for the port team. We are all very please that this finally came to fruition after so many years.”
One thing that attracted Del Monte to the port, Saathoff said, was recent improvements and expansions the port has made.
“In 2014, we put into service Berth 7 and equipped it with ship-to-shore cranes,” she said. “We’ve recently completed a 927-foot expansion for Berth 8. Our cranes will be able to operate on either of those berths. We’re in the process of looking into purchasing more ship-to-shore cranes.”
Del Monte leaving the Port of Galveston might be in the works because of Galveston’s recent decisions, Giesecke said.
“The Port of Galveston is building a new cruise terminal down there so they need the space,” he said.
Saathoff said Galveston has had some recent success within the cruise industry, but she’d leave it up to Del Monte to discuss the company’s reasons for leaving the Port of Galveston, she said.
Representatives from Del Monte had not responded to requests for comment by Monday afternoon.
Regardless of the reasons for the move, Singhania said Port Freeport will be incredibly dominate in the fruit market once Del Monte moves in.
“I think this will be a good move for everyone involved,” Saathoff said.
(3) comments
😡 A failure to keep what we have, much less expand and diversify our customer base. 113 jobs. What a loss!
[thumbup]
Putting all their eggs in one basket (cruises)..hmmm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.