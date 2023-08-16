GALVESTON
A redistricting expert testified Wednesday during a federal gerrymandering trial against Galveston County that he tried to work with Precinct 3 Commissioner Stephen Holmes to redraw his district, but Holmes declined to cooperate.
The trial resumed Wednesday in Judge Jeffrey V. Brown’s courtroom with Dale Oldham, a South Carolina lawyer and expert on drawing redistricting maps, on the stand.
Oldham testified about communications with the county about the proposed redistricting maps. For a district to be a majority-minority district, it must claim a coalition of at least two races, which some options for a redrawn Precinct 3 would have provided, Oldham said.
He testified he believed adding Bolivar Peninsula to the district, rather than northern parts of the county where most voters are white and support Republican Party candidates, would have preserved Holmes’ ability to continue representing Precinct 3.
“Commissioner Holmes made it clear that he did not want Bolivar as a part of his district,” Oldham said. “We offered to draw the district without Bolivar, but he never took us up on it.
“He would still be able to win that district with Bolivar, as the peninsula has a small population.”
Holmes, who is the only Democrat on the commissioners court and had been the only Black commissioner, testified Tuesday he would have accepted a district including the peninsula.
“If the map with Bolivar would allow them to choose their own candidate, then so be it,” Holmes said Tuesday. “Precinct 3 has different interests than Bolivar though. The second map would have obliterated the precinct. The maps are discriminatory and violate the Voting Rights Act.”
The redistricting map commissioners adopted in November 2021 created four majority white districts in the county. Holmes, who since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County, was the lone dissenting vote.
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, sued asserting the redistricting map county commissioners approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters. The sole dissenting vote against the map was Holmes, the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
The lawsuit is the third legal challenge filed against the map. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit over the map March 24. In February, the Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights group, filed a lawsuit after first trying to challenge the map using a still-pending lawsuit filed in 2013.
The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of next week.
