GALVESTON
The former owner of Corvette Concepts remained on the stand Thursday as defense attorney Kevin Rekoff grilled him about his discovery of the brutal crime scene and about what he might have gained from one victim’s death in the 1983 triple homicide, and implied he might be the killer.
The trail of Jesse Kersh, 64, of Spring, saw testimony from Bob Currie, former owner and manager of the League City auto-repair shop that was the scene of one of the most infamous cold cases in Galveston County history.
Rekoff questioned Currie about his memory, asking whether he had problems with short- or long-term memory. Currie acknowledged having some short-term recall problems. He questioned Currie about whether prosecutors allowed him to review audio and video recordings of the crime to refresh his memory and pointed out contradictions in his testimony.
Rekoff pointed out to the jury that Currie was referring to five pages of written notes during the questioning.
THE KILLINGS
On the morning of Nov. 3, 1983, Thomas Earl McGraw, 28, Beth Yvette Wilburn, 25, and James Oatis, 22, were found dead inside the auto shop on West Main Street in League City.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wilburn, a co-owner of the shop, had been stabbed 114 times in the torso and shot in the head.
McGraw, a Halliburton employee who apparently just happened to be at the shop, had been shot seven times and stabbed 15 times.
Oatis, an Houston electrician who was there just to repair a light, was shot eight times in the head.
On Feb. 21, 1985, Kersh, an employee at the shop, told investigators that when he left work on Nov. 2, 1983, Wilburn, Oatis and McGraw were all in the building and alive. In the same interview, Kersh told police he did not own a .22-caliber handgun, the type used in the killings.
‘PLAYING THE VICTIM’
Currie testified that his life was changed forever by the killings and that he spent 32 years dealing with allegations and suspicion from police and the FBI. Rekoff remarked that he spent that time “playing the victim.”
Rekoff questioned Currie about his relationship with Wilburn. Currie insisted they had dated for a time, but it ended amicably and the two were still friends. She had begun a relationship with McGraw, Currie testified.
THE DOTS
Rekoff presented a photo to the jury showing Wilburn’s body as police found it, in a pool of blood. Wilburn was seen in the photo with a white t-shirt, soaked in blood, but Currie testified the shirt had red dots on it.
“The only person who would see that shirt with red dots is the person who stabbed her repeatedly as life left her body,” Rekoff said in a raised voice.
Currie discovered Wilburn’s body and called police, telling them that he had found a dead body, which Rekoff said was suspicious because of their close relationship.
Rekoff pointed out to the jury that Wilburn owned 51 percent owner of the business, and Currie became the sole owner after her death. And a month before the killings, he took out an $11,000 loan, which was forgiven because of Wilburn’s death, Rekoff said.
OUT OF THE COLD
The case stayed cold until October 2006, when investigators received a tip from Darryl Krogman. Krogman told FBI agents he had been present when Kersh bought a .22-caliber pistol at a gun show, according to the affidavit.
Krogman also reportedly told investigators that, at Kersh’s request, he had made a “silencer” for a .22-caliber handgun shortly after that purchase and about six months before the murders.
In 2013, investigators concluded that marks found on bullets at the crime scene indicated that some sort of sound suppressor had been used in the shootings. Investigators said they also compared DNA found under Wilburn’s fingernails to Kersh.
“Jesse Dean Kersh could not be excluded as a contributor to the genetic material,” according to the affidavit police submitted to 10th State District Court Judge Kerry Neves, who issued the arrest warrant.
Kersh was arrested in January 2016 after testimony from Krogman, the ballistics from the bullet and DNA linked him to the crime, police said.
CAPITAL CRIME
In Texas, the murder of two or more persons during the same criminal episode is capital murder, punishable by death or life in prison without parole.
That definition of capital murder did not exist in 1983, and the law that applies to the filing of criminal charges is the law that was in effect at the time of the crimes.
The trial was previously set to begin Oct. 10, 2022, but was delayed, despite a jury being assembled, because some witnesses were unable to travel from out of state. The trial was supposed to be presided over by Judge John Ellisor of the 122nd District Court, but Judge Jeth Jones won the seat and took the bench after Ellisor retired.
Felony Division Chief Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen is assisting First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff in the prosecution of the case.
The trial is set to continue through Friday and resume Monday and Tuesday, before a break next week, and will resume the week of May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.