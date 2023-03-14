The defense team representing Dimitrios Pagourtzis filed a motion of recusal Tuesday against 122nd District Court Judge Jeth Jones, arguing he showed bias and violated a state code and the U.S. Constitution in ordering a mental health evaluation for the accused Santa Fe High School shooter.
Attorneys Nicholas Poehl, Robert Barfield and Katy-Marie Lyles argue Jones showed bias and prejudice against Pagourtzis in violation of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct and the Sixth Amendment to the U.S Constitution.
The Texas Code of Judicial Conduct demands an independent, fair and competent judiciary to interpret and apply the laws that govern citizens. The Sixth Amendment ensures defendants have the right to impartiality from a jury and the state.
The attorneys argue Jones violated Pagourtzis’ rights with last-minute notification of a March 8 status conference, by having the superintendent of a mental hospital evaluate Pagourtzis without notifying the state or defense and working to move his trial from Fort Bend County back to Galveston County.
Pagourtzis was committed Nov. 15, 2019 to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, after state, defense and an independent expert, appointed by the state, concluded he was incompetent to stand trial, according to the lawsuit.
Pagourtzis was recommitted March 11, 2020 for a term not to exceed 12 months, after he was found to be incompetent again, according to the lawsuit. The commitment was renewed Feb. 23, 2021, Feb. 11, 2022, and Feb. 1.
The most recent competency report, issued Jan. 9, stated Pagourtzis should be recommitted for another 12-month term. The report was sent to the state and defense Jan. 23.
A meeting was held Jan. 26 among the defense team, District Attorney Jack Roady, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff and Jones, according to the lawsuit. Jones said he would sign a recommitment order and appoint an independent expert to re-evaluate Pagourtzis, according to the lawsuit.
Poehl told Jones it was unlikely Pagourtzis would ever be declared competent if he was not restored to competency within about 18 months of commitment and treatment, according to the lawsuit. Jones told Poehl he was wrong and that Pagourtzis would be declared competent, according to the lawsuit.
The court signed documents Feb. 1 declaring Pagourtzis mentally ill, likely to cause harm to others and suffering from mental, emotional and physical distress and that this would continue for more than 90 days, according to the lawsuit.
Poehl learned in March from employees of the state hospital that Jones had contacted Superintendent Jim Smith and ordered a full competency evaluation by an outside expert, despite the Feb. 1 ruling, according to the lawsuit.
The defense and state were then blindsided March 8, with the announcement of a March 10 status conference, which didn't allow ample time to arrange for Pagourtzis to participate via video conference, according to the lawsuit.
The defense argues Jones made factually incorrect statements about how often Pagourtzis was subject to evaluations and initiated the evaluation sooner than the 90-day threshold, according to the lawsuit.
Jones, who couldn't be reached late Tuesday when the motion was disclosed, will have two options — to recuse himself or have the decision made by Administrative Judge Susan Brown, Poehl said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
