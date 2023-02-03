A Friday deadline set by attorneys representing island families caught up in a murder investigation and questionable SWAT raid passed without a lawsuit being filed and amid unattributed reports of contraband being seized at the Avenue O home police searched Jan. 22.
Attorneys Tony Buzbee and Mark Metzger III, representing Erika Rios whose home was damaged in the search for a 17-year-old murder suspect who was later cleared, called Wednesday for the city to apologize, pay for the damage, the family’s medical expenses and provide an unspecified amount of compensation or face litigation.
The city didn’t apologize but issued a statement about steps it had taken.
“The city has initiated a claim with its insurance carrier and the city’s risk manager has contacted the attorneys representing the property owner to assist them in assessing their claim,” Marissa Barnett, city public information officer, said.
“The attorneys are now the designated point of contacts for the family, and the city is working with them to address the property damage issues.
“The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent investigation of the deployment of the SWAT team. Until that investigation has been completed and a report has been reviewed by the city, any comment about police actions would be premature.”
Meanwhile, a social media news site published unattributed assertions that a handgun stolen from Houston, 12 vape cartridges, 1.6 grams of marijuana and “drug paraphernalia” were seized from the Rios home during the raid.
No one in the house during the raid had been charged with any crime in connection with the raid, however.
Metzger said Friday he was unaware of any contraband or any weapons other than a legal firearm belonging to Rios being taken from the house after the raid.
The Daily News on Jan. 30 filed a request under the Texas Open Records for numerous documents including all “evidence logs or inventories of items removed” from the house on Avenue O after the raid.
The city reiterated Friday those records were being withheld on advice of attorneys and said information about seizures was not being disclosed by the city.
Police launched the Jan. 22 raid in search of Cameron Vargas, who had been charged with murder on the basis of an eyewitness statement accusing him of shooting Malik Dunn, 25, on the night of Jan. 20 and selling drugs, according to a warrant obtained by The Daily News.
Police had pulled over Erika Rios, who drove Vargas and her son home from work, to identify him and place him at the home. Vargas had been at Rios’ home on Avenue O, but had left while police reportedly were watching the home. Vargas walked out the front door of the house and walked to his own house nearby, his father has said.
At 2 a.m., a SWAT unit conducted a raid on the home, breaking down a door, shattering windows with “flashbombs.” Officers dragged Rios from her bed and led her son, 16, daughter, 18, and her friend, 16, through broken glass.
Vargas surrendered to law enforcement Jan. 23 and spent two days in jail before charges were dropped Jan. 25 when new evidence and information exonerated him, according to a police department statement.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(2) comments
I’d imagine once the attorneys take a look at the search warrant return on i45Now and realize they’ve been bamboozled by their clients they will disappear.
Will the Daily News be issuing an apology for rushing to print without having all the facts? At least a retraction or correction? Now that we know that police did in fact execute the warrant on the correct property and in fact recovered a felony amount of narcotics and a stolen gun?
Look, this paper has had the information for days now and has done nothing with it. Shameful, disgraceful coverage actually supressing information that would tell the story of what happened here. Instead they facilitate the name calling and community unrest with their failure and refusal to adequately inform the public. I can’t remember being as disgusted with the media as I am about this issue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.