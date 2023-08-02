DICKINSON
After the Jan. 3 death of her daughter from a fentanyl overdose, Lacie Peña established a branch of an awareness group that works to educate young people about a synthetic opioid that has created a national crisis.
Peña’s focus is educating young people about a drug that can cause death in very low doses. One pill mocked up to look like Xanax or the street drug Ecstasy can be enough to send a person into the ranks of the more than 130,000 Americans who have died of fentanyl overdoses since 2021, experts warn.
And there’s another cautionary tale in Peña’s story. Under a state law set to become effective next month, the person who sells the pill that kills can be charged with murder.
LAST GOODBYE
Cydnie Peña, 14, had just finished the first semester of her freshman year of high school in San Marcos, where her father lives, when she visited her mother in Dickinson over the holiday break.
When the break was over, Peña told her daughter goodbye and sent her home. That goodbye would be their last.
Back in San Marcos, Cydnie met some friends at an arcade, Peña said.
“She bumped into a guy who knew she had taken Percocet in the past, and sold her a pill,” Peña said. “He knew that it was laced with fentanyl, but sold it anyway.”
Cydnie Peña went home and to bed. Later, her older sister tried to wake her, but couldn’t and called the police, Peña said.
“I was told that she was given six vials of Narcan, but she was already gone,” Peña said. “I could hear EMS in the background when I was called, so I didn’t know that she was already gone at the time.”
Peña, who owns and operates By the Bayou Nutrition in Dickinson, threw herself into her business after Cydnie’s death.
“I really embraced the community around the business and the other moms kept me going,” Peña said. “I tell them my daughter’s story and I hear their own stories. I like to make sure the youth know they are not invincible and this can happen to anybody.”
FACING MURDER
Jubenal Flores Sanchez, 18, is accused of selling the tainted Percocet and charged Feb. 13 with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, according Hays County Court records. He has since been charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
But the Hays County District Attorney intends to charge Sanchez with murder under a law Gov. Greg Abbott signed this year, Peña said.
House Bill 6, which Abbott signed June 14, allows prosecutors to file murder charges against people accused of manufacturing or delivering fentanyl that leads to a death. The law goes into effect Sept. 1.
FOREVER 15
Peña learned of the Forever 15 Project, based in Hays County, and decided to establish her own branch. The project was founded in memory of Noah Rodriguez of Buda, Texas. Rodriguez, 15, an honor student and football player, took one pill, laced with fentanyl, in August 2022 and never woke up.
His mother, Janelle Rodriguez, founded the organization to warn young people about the dangers of fentanyl.
“I’m not sure what another branch would look like,” Rodriguez said. “But I think it’s great she wants to be a part of the project. We have had people as far away as Michigan wanting to be a part of it.”
Forever 15 officially was founded January 2023, but Rodriguez began giving presentations in September 2022. Rodriguez estimates she has spoken at 100 schools across Texas and reached as many as 15,000 people in less than a year.
The organization also has given presentations at four schools and a college in Kansas and a Rotary Club in Shreveport, Louisiana.
“I had seen Janelle speak locally and I thought it would be great to start our own branch,” Peña said. “We are just getting started, but we have a lot planned.”
Peña plans to put information about fentanyl and tell her story in local schools and establish a hotline with peer-to-peer and adult communications. Peña also hopes to conduct Narcan administration classes, CPR and Automated External Defibrillator, used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, with the help of the local fire department.
“October is fentanyl awareness month, and I am working to have a community night out with the surrounding businesses to educate students from sixth to 12th grade,” Peña said. “I have plans to do work in Texas City, Dickinson and Clear Lake.
“I hope this tragedy can lead to some good and save lives.”
THE TOLL
Kathryn Cunningham, a professor and vice chairman in the University of Texas Medical Branch Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, has seen youth fentanyl use on the rise.
“Typically, younger people are seeking something else, like Ativan or Xanax, not fentanyl,” Cunningham said. “Fentanyl is a very potent, synthetic drug that can cause respiratory depression with just a few grains.”
National overdose deaths increased by 15 percent in 2021, when there were 107,622, compared with 93,655 in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
Of these deaths, 71,238 were related to fentanyl in 2021, compared with 57,834 in 2020, a 23 percent increase, the data showed. The Drug Enforcement Agency also found drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45 years.
“Often times when we see deaths from overdose, it is safe to assume it is from fentanyl,” Cunningham said. “It only takes one pill. Younger people may be more susceptible to overdose because of inexperience.”
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine or heroin, according to the CDC. Fentanyl is mixed into drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA, commonly called Ecstasy or Molly, to increase their potency, the DEA reported.
Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a dose the size of 10 to 15 grains of salt, can be lethal, according to the DEA.
Fentanyl is considered a highly addictive and dangerous drug in penalty group one, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Prison terms for simple possession can range from six months to 2 years in state jail for less than a gram to life in prison for 200 or more grams, according to the department.
“Luckily, we have not seen any deaths in youth due to fentanyl locally,” said Shawn Lozica, head of narcotics for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. “Unfortunately, one bad batch could lead to mass deaths. That could hit at any time.”
TWO STEPS
Education of fentanyl and knowing how to use Narcan are two steps officials believe could combat overdoses and deaths.
“There needs to be more education and press attention on the risks of fentanyl,” Cunningham said. “I believe nurses and teachers are allowed to carry Narcan now, which is important.”
Lozica agrees with education and training, but thinks it should go further.
“There should be education on counterfeit drugs and how it is being used to taint other drugs,” Lozica said. “Students should also be taught CPR and Narcan administration. They are usually the closest to their friends and each second counts.”
More information on the work of the Forever 15 Project can be found at www.forever15project.org. Rodriguez is slated to return to Texas City for presentations about the project in September.
