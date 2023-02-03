GALVESTON
Cultural exchange musicians and dancers Friday brought Belizean flair to the Nia Cultural Center on The Strand to drum up exuberance for Black History Month.
GALVESTON
Cultural exchange musicians and dancers Friday brought Belizean flair to the Nia Cultural Center on The Strand to drum up exuberance for Black History Month.
“We want you to see an expression of culture,” said Leondria Thompson, president and CEO of the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce. “Not only is Black history a part of history in the U.S., it’s a part of the history throughout the globe. And a country we fell in love with was Belize.”
The chamber, which covers a nine-county region around Houston, has taken multiple trips to Belize over the past several years to delve into cultural similarities and disparities. Galveston on Friday welcomed artists from Dangriga, Belize, to show off their Uwarani culture.
“We’re so honored by the opportunity to come here and show everyone our dances and music,” drummer Darwin Lino said.
Both Nia and chamber officials echoed that sentiment.
“We’re truly grateful to the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce for introducing us to Belize,” Sue Johnson, Nia Cultural Center executive director, said. “I’m just so excited about our shared African history. That history extends from the United States to Belize. It’s really wonderful to have them here to add all this color and culture to bring to Galveston to add to what we already have.”
The exchange of African American and Belizean cultures is a wonderful manifestation of the Kwanzaa principle Nia, Johnson said.
Nia, meaning “purpose,” teaches those of African descent to defend their community, culture and history, Johnson explained. The sheer amount of knowledge and culture the continent has given to the world gives descendants a sense of purpose, while helping to give direction for their futures, she said.
“The Nia principle is centered on the sankofa principle of looking back as you move forward,” she said, referring to a Ghanaian symbol of a bird. “The sankofa bird runs, but it looks back. Move forward, progress — but don’t forget your past.”
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.