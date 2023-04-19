GALVESTON
A $53 million renovation underway at Cruise Terminal 25 to accommodate a new and larger passenger liner won’t impede operations at the increasingly busy public docks, Rodger Rees, director and CEO of the Port of Galveston, said.
GALVESTON
A $53 million renovation underway at Cruise Terminal 25 to accommodate a new and larger passenger liner won’t impede operations at the increasingly busy public docks, Rodger Rees, director and CEO of the Port of Galveston, said.
The port plans to issue about $100 million in bonds to cover the cost of renovation and to fund other projects along the waterfront, Rees said.
The terminal is being renovated to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee, Rees said.
Jubilee, which is set to arrive in Galveston in January, is an environmentally friendly 182,800-ton vessel capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, company officials said.
To make that terminal handle the Jubilee, the port must improve the berth and rebuild a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Rees said.
The project will install new gangways because of the massive size of the ship, a ramp, two elevators and an escalator to reach the terminal’s second floor,
“Right now, when a passenger goes on the ship, there’s a boarding hallway that goes in the back of the terminal and we have to expand that,” Rees said. “We have to add more access to the second floor.”
Cruise operations will continue during the project, which is doable because Carnival uses the terminal only three days out of the week, Rees said.
All the work will be completed by Dec. 15, Rees said.
The work was an indication of Galveston’s strength in the cruise industry and an exciting improvement of the port’s oldest terminal, Wharves Board Chairman Harry Maxwell said.
“We haven’t done a lot of work at Pier 25 for a long time,” Maxwell said. “It’s a great opportunity for the port of Galveston and the city itself.
“When a cruise line wants to bring in one of their newest, biggest ships and wants to homeport in Galveston, that’s always a great thing,” Maxwell said.
The port’s 2022 cruise activity generated 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew, Rees has said.
The port forecast $58.7 million in total revenues in 2023, of which $40.55 million would be generated by its cruise business, Rees has said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.