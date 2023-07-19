LA MARQUE
La Marque’s vision of a revitalized downtown area is nearing fruition as crews begin renovation on some buildings, officials said.
Those renovations at 418 Laurel St. and 1130 First St. will cost about $1 million and be a step toward the city’s ultimate plan of creating a red-brick downtown, officials said. The majority of those costs are funded by a 2017 bond.
The money comes from an $80 million Galveston County bond voters approved in 2017 meant to for road construction, flood control and building renovations around the county.
Some of those funds were earmarked for projects on Galveston Island. Work also was scheduled for communities such as Santa Fe, League City, Friendswood and Texas City. Other funds were earmarked for projects in unincorporated areas.
“The buildings are pretty much red brick with red awnings,” Mandy Woodburn, spokeswoman for the La Marque Economic Development Corp., said. “There will be a clock tower in front of the Economic Development Corporation building.”
Renovations are expected to be complete in about January, she said.
Laurel Street is slightly east of central La Marque. With little traffic or businesses, abandoned buildings, empty lots and grassy fields line the street residents hope will one day be a vibrant hub for tourists.
The goal is to attract private investment to La Marque’s downtown area, Alex Getty, executive director of Economic Development, said.
The area also will include about 68 parking spots, Getty said.
The downtown revitalization plan, originally approved in 2016, is being conducted under a contract with the Texas A&M University Coastal Watershed Program, which calls for a three-phased project.
The planning contract was approved at a cost of $25,000.
The economic development corporation in 2017 is working with Texas A&M University’s Texas Coastal Watershed Program to develop an extensive downtown-revitalization plan and enlisted residents’ opinions in helping guide the project.
Seven years later, renderings have been finalized and streets have been repaved. Recently installed tall blue light poles line the street that some say was in desperate need of illumination.
Interior renovations to 1130 First St. will include new offices for Developmental Services and Code Enforcement and a reception area.
Down the street from the Economic Development Corp. building is 418 Laurel St., which houses Innovation Safety Solutions, a safety consulting company. That building will receive exterior renovations to match the red brick and paint facade of a nearby building.
Those red bricks and blue light poles have are a work-in-progress, officials said.
“Back when we conducted a survey, we heard that people wanted a more walkable area,” Woodburn said. “People wanted more parking spaces and a friendly place to meet up.”
With a completed paved road and renovated buildings, there are plans to add additional light by hanging up string lights to dangle over Laurel Street, she said.
“We are just very excited to get this done,” Woodburn said.
The project, which had been years in the making, was intended to be presented in 2020, but was pushed back to last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
