Evicted residents of the dilapidated Creekside Apartments have been waiting half a year for their lawsuit against the complex owner to progress; the former landlord, however, is nowhere to be found, the plaintiff’s attorney said.
It has been more than six months since residents of a 208-unit apartment complex, 406 Deats Road, faced unanticipated eviction notices amid the busiest holiday season of the year.
But the lawsuit remains stuck on square one because the defendant, Ahmet Kalkan, doesn’t have a steady address for papers to be served, an attorney representing the 14 former residents signed onto the lawsuit said.
“I wish I could say that we are further along in this case, but our duty to serve the opposing parties has been filled with obstacles,” Leslie Burgoyne, the attorney, said on Friday.
“The defendants have made themselves hard to find, to say the least,” Burgoyne said.
“However, we remain hopeful as we are currently working on serving them through the Texas Secretary of State,” she said. “Our commitment to justice for our clients remains unwavering, and we will continue to pursue this case with determination.”
Kalkan could not be reached for comment.
“I’m beginning to think nothing will ever happen with it,” Diana Culp, a former resident who is among the 14 signed onto the lawsuit, said.
On Jan. 4, Culp spent the day moving her belongings into her car in the ghost-town of an apartment complex. She would be living temporarily in her vehicle while she looked for a new home for her family. Apartment officials gave her just a few hours before they would be boarding up her windows and door, she said.
The meandering and pending lawsuit, seeking $250,000 in damages, asserts residents lived in unseemly conditions and faced unnecessary evictions in the apartment complex.
And for some residents forced to move after the Creekside Apartments catastrophe, finding a low-cost living situation with better amenities than those offered at Creekside has been extremely difficult, they said.
“Me and my family are still homeless and our car broke down,” Ross Derrell, former resident said. “It’s been real hard. My health has gone down the drain. I have six kids and no real help.”
Derrell, who is not signed on to the lawsuit, was among residents who received $1,000 in financial assistance through M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.
The city in December approved about $185,000 to provide residents with about $1,000 each to help with moving.
But Derrell said that money only paid for about a week’s worth of hotels, food and gas. His family is currently living in College Station.
It’s not fair, he said.
Dickinson’s Building Standards Commission voted unanimously on Dec. 21, 2022, to keep an order forcing residents to vacate the 208-unit apartment complex by Dec. 31, 2022, because the property lacked hot water, had structural problems and posed a threat to public health and safety.
The commission opted to allow the owner a chance to redevelop the property instead of ordering total demolition of the complex.
Four days later, the handful of residents who were left in the apartments were being instructed daily by Creekside’s management team to be out as soon as possible.
The complex now is empty, desolate and boarded up, and former residents are hoping that a lawsuit against Creekside Apartment Homes and Texas Excel Property Management Services will provide some monetary comfort from the situation that left many without a roof over their heads.
While the city had the opportunity to step in at any point, getting residents out of the building ultimately was up to the complex management, officials said in January, while some residents, like Culp, were being faced with sudden homelessness.
And while questions remain around the status of residents looking for some type of financial relief from the apartment complex, the building, which officials have said will be renovated or demolished, remains standing in Dickinson, enclosed in a chainlink fence.
Despite that, residents of Creekside walked out of their homes with little relocation and financial help to lean on, and many were displaced to similar housing situations, officials said.
