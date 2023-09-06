Mary Arness holds a photograph showing her husband, George Arness on the left, and another man. She and her daughter Patricia Arness were at a roadside memorial on FM 1764 in Texas City on Wednesday. George Arness was killed in March when the car he was driving was struck by a Texas City Police vehicle. Patricia, a passenger in her father’s car, was severely injured in the crash.
Patricia Arness displays a tattoo she got in memory of her father, George Arness. George Arness was killed in March when the car he was driving was struck by a Texas City Police vehicle. Patricia, a passenger in her father’s car, was severely injured in the crash.
Mary Arness holds a photograph showing her husband, George Arness on the left, and another man. She and her daughter Patricia Arness were at a roadside memorial on FM 1764 in Texas City on Wednesday. George Arness was killed in March when the car he was driving was struck by a Texas City Police vehicle. Patricia, a passenger in her father’s car, was severely injured in the crash.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Patricia Arness displays a tattoo she got in memory of her father, George Arness. George Arness was killed in March when the car he was driving was struck by a Texas City Police vehicle. Patricia, a passenger in her father’s car, was severely injured in the crash.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Mary Arness and her daughter Patricia stand at a roadside memorial for George Arness on FM 1764 in Texas City on Wednesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Each week, Patricia Arness drops two of her father’s favorite things, Marlboro cigarettes and Monster Energy drinks, at his roadside memorial.
Every week for the past four months, Patricia Arness has visited a roadside memorial for her father to leave a pack of Marlboro Reds and a Monster energy drink. The memorial marks the spot where her father died in a car crash involving a police vehicle.
Arness and a relative are demanding the termination of a police officer who a grand jury Aug. 31 declined to indict for crashing into her father’s car without sirens or emergency lights, leaving her father dead at the scene.
Texas City officer Joe Waggoner was responding to a burglary in progress call in neighboring La Marque about 10 p.m. March 18, when he struck a white Honda near the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004, police said.
Texas City Police Department officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Driver George Arness, 72, was killed and Patricia Arness, 31, was critically injured in the collision, police said.
Sheriff’s office investigators confirmed Waggoner’s vehicle was traveling without emergency lights or sirens when the crash occurred.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office presented evidence to a grand jury Aug. 31 about the crash, District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement.
The Texas City Police Department asked the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash, Roady said.
Two chief assistant district attorneys and several sheriff’s office detectives presented evidence and testimony to the grand jury for possible indictments, Roady said.
“After deliberating on the evidence and testimony, the grand jury declined to indict officer Waggoner,” Roady said.
Arness’ family asserts justice wasn’t served.
“If it had been me and my dad that crashed into the officer and killed him, we would’ve been arrested, placed in jail and given a $1 million bond,” Patricia Arness said.
Arness was wheelchair-bound for a time after the crash and relied on a walker for two months because of her injuries, she said. She suffered a broken pelvis, a broken hip, four broken ribs and a broken section of her spine because of the crash.
Arness and her family were stunned when they learned Waggoner had been no-billed, she said.
“That pissed all of us off,” she said. “But we already knew that was going to happen. I’ll never get to see my dad ever again, meanwhile that guy gets to go home to his family every night.
“I had to see my dad dangling dead in his seatbelt ... ,” Arness said. “I will never forget that and I will never see my father again.”
The Arness family is suing the city and will be represented by attorney Greg Russell, she said.
Arness’ mother, Mary Arness, said her husband died just 10 days before their 46th wedding anniversary.
“The last words I said to him were, ‘I love you.’,” Mary Arness said.
Her husband was a father of six and a grandfather of 22 children, she said.
“We’re all very upset about it,” Mary Arness said. “I think he should’ve been found guilty. He should not be in the force. Period.”
“We’re going forward with this and we’re not taking this lightly,” Mary Arness said. “I want justice and we want justice. It may take years, I don’t know, but I hope it’s done soon. I cry every day about this because I miss him so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.