Hallways in the Galveston County Health District building, once filled with people waiting to be vaccinated against COVID-19, are now empty — signaling the end of an era and a new phase for public health officials.
The Biden Administration announced Jan. 30 the COVID-19 national emergency would end Thursday, three years to the day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
The federal emergency declaration had been in place since 2020. Its end means significant change for local health authorities.
Most of Galveston Health District’s COVID-related programs and policies were authorized under the national emergency, which granted special authority and provided funding, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said.
With its end, the district will no longer provide weekly reporting and the vaccinations might no longer be free in the near future, Keiser said.
“With that we are going to see funding go away for things,” Keiser said. “We are also seeing authorizations for certain things to go away.
“All the stocks we have we’re going to continue to use until they run out. Now the real question is what replaces them. And in that part we don’t really know.”
The health district received more than $9.4 million and Coastal Health & Wellness received $5.8 million in funding to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, Keiser said.
It’s important to get the vaccine while they are still free, Keiser said.
“I think they will be charged for,” Keiser said. “Certainly the manufacturers of the company will want to be paid and the insurance will have to pay for them.”
This will mean that places such as the district and Coastal Health & Wellness will have to step in for those who cannot afford to pay for a vaccine, Keiser said.
The current system in Texas allows the district to receive the vaccines from the state, Keiser said.
“Presumably, we will get COVID vaccines from the state,” Keiser said. “Those vaccines will either be at a nominal fee or some sort of sliding scale. We don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like. But that will be part of the state’s vaccine distribution program.”
COVID-19 money comes from the federal government to state health departments and then down to county health departments, Keiser said.
“We’re still waiting on the state and the state is still waiting for the feds to clarify things,” Keiser said. “That’s the uncertainty of it. What practically changes now and the short term is not much. But in the long term a lot might change, we just don’t know exactly how it’ll look.”
If COVID hits the county with a new surge, the district will be ready, Keiser said.
“We’ve learned how to manage data systems,” he said. “We did a very poor job managing data systems. With COVID, we built out a very robust system to monitor this particular pandemic. The lesson we learned is that we need to do that with everything.”
The district is building a database in the county that will allow officials to monitor all of the public health data in one spot, Keiser said.
Much has changed since the beginning of the distribution of the COVID vaccines and now, with the end of the health emergency, the district can focus on other projects, Ashley Sciba, director of community health services, said.
“In the beginning it was scary and it was exciting,” Sciba said. “There’s a lot of projects that had to be put on hold for such a long time because of our COVID response. It was all hands on deck. But I’m happy that we can move and focus on different health issues.”
The health district has been focusing on providing all first responders in the county with access to Naloxone, used to treat opioid poisoning, and classes about how to use the life-saving medication, Sciba said.
The district is building a database of where people have been dying from overdoses in the county, which would probably never have happened without COVID, Keiser said.
“We’ve developed a strong program funded by COVID dollars and grants,” Keiser said. “We are going out to the community and doing community health services with the distribution of Narcan that’s being spearheaded by our nurses.”
The World Health Organization on May 5 announced the end of a global pandemic that had rocked and disrupted life on Earth for three years.
There had been more than 765 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to WHO data. Almost 7 million people died around the world.
Cases peaked in December 2021 as Omicron swept the globe. But billions of vaccine doses have been administered globally, and deaths have remained far below previous peaks.
Cases and deaths recently were the lowest they had been been in three years.
No cases of COVID were reported in Galveston County on Wednesday, and the numbers had been in single digits for several months, Keiser said.
“The last time we had a death, it’s been a while,” Keiser said. “I’m hopeful that we’re past it. I’m looking forward to building out our public health infrastructure.”
