GALVESTON
The new Kermit Courville Stadium press box will cost $4.3 million, $1.6 million over the original estimate, because of changes including elevating the structure to avoid flooding.
The Galveston Independent School District board of trustees Wednesday approved a design presentation by PBK Architects, a Houston-based firm, for the new press box.
The total estimated cost of Kermit Courville Stadium is $23.5 million, including the press box, officials said Wednesday.
“We had a price for the press box in the original scope, but that obviously was unrealistic and too low,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said during a finance committee meeting Tuesday.
Despite an underestimate of almost 60 percent in the cost of the press box, the overall project cost hasn’t increased because of savings in areas such as the stadium bleachers, Bill Coltzer, project manager of Zero/Six Consulting, said.
“These boxes are very complex and very expensive,” Coltzer said. “We are saving a lot of money on the bleachers.”
Officials said Nov. 7 the stadium wouldn’t be demolished and replaced as part of a $315 million bond package voters approved in May, but instead would be renovated in what district officials say will be a more cost-effective approach.
Officials determined that concrete tiers holding the old stadium’s bleachers could be reused, rather than demolished and replaced with metal bleachers.
The single-level press box of 2,100 square feet will feature seven field-facing rooms, a VIP community room, a film deck, a home coaches’ room, two restrooms and a storage room.
The only thing not included is a visiting coaches’ room, Galveston ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
“We had to scale back from a narrow two- to three-story building to a very wide one-story building that meets our needs,” Gibson said.
In addition to the renovations being made to the stands and a new press box, concessions will be moved near the existing end zones, the field house will be rebuilt and more restrooms will be added for visitors.
Coltzer wasn’t confident the stadium project would be completed by the fall, he said.
Gibson said he had little reason to believe the project would run behind schedule, however.
“To date, they have said we are on schedule,” Gibson, who attends all of the project meetings, said Thursday.
Problems getting materials would be the only reason for delays in completion, he said.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
